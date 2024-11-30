Tree of Remembrance Lights turned on

29 November 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Bafta winning Derry Girls star, Siobhán McSweeney to Illuminate Marymount’s Tree of Remembrance at Light Up a Life Event

This December 1st, acclaimed Corkonian actress and recent recipient of UCC alumni achievement award, Siobhán McSweeney will join Marymount Hospice to officially turn on the lights of the Tree of Remembrance as part of this year’s Light Up a Life event. Taking place on Marymount’s grounds, this cherished annual gathering invites the friends and families to come together for an evening of remembrance, community, and festive cheer.

The evening will be a heartwarming reflective celebration of lives that have touched our hearts, featuring live music, choirs, and mince pies. There will be speeches from Marymount’s CEO, Dr Sarah McCloskey and Dr John Curtin, Consultant in palliative medicine.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to support Marymount by purchasing beautiful festive Christmas cards and the new 2025 Marymount Calendar. This unique calendar showcases the work of 12 talented Cork-based artists, making it a special addition to any home and a thoughtful holiday gift.

Event Details

Date: December 1st, 2024

Location: Marymount Hospice, Cork

Highlights: Tree lighting with Siobhán McSweeney, live music, choirs, refreshments, and seasonal items for sale

Marymount Hospice warmly welcomes everyone to join us for this meaningful occasion.

Throughout the year, Marymount provides expert specialist palliative care and care to older people always demonstrating kindness to patients and their families, offering dignity, comfort, and a sense of peace.

This Christmas, you can play a part in sustaining Marymount’s essential work. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps ensure they can continue providing care and support to those who rely on their services. Whether by attending the event, purchasing festive cards or the 2025 Marymount Calendar, or making a donation, your support will make a lasting difference.

You can also support Marymount by sponsoring a light on our virtual Tree of Remembrance at https://lightupalife.marymount.ie/