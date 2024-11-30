Cork Coffee Houses Shine After Dark: Reflections on ‘Coffee House Lates’ and What’s Brewing Tonight

30 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Last night, community spirit was high at Cork City’s independent coffee houses, who transformed into lively nighttime venues for Coffee House Lates. This pilot initiative, which also takes place tonight, brought a fresh energy to Cork’s night-time economy, showcasing the city’s unique coffee (and tea) culture through free events such as coffee tastings, live music, art exhibitions, community eventsestive activities.

Tonight, the excitement continues with more engaging free events, including a comedy showcase, festive craft fair, and comedy show.

There was a warm, fun atmosphere at events last night:

Nádúr Deli hosted a gorgeous event that spread out to the Nano Nagle Place courtyard. Attendees were entertained with live jazz and were treated to a festive ferments demo by Ivo from Terra Ignis and complementary spiced mulled apple with every purchase. Nano Nagle also opened late for the event with their gorgeous Christmas market.

Cafe Moly delighted coffee lovers with a global tasting experience, offering four complimentary taster cups of coffee from around the world.

Filter launched an inspiring art exhibition by Silvo Severino and offered a first taste of their winter drinks menu alongside free mini pastries.

The Grumpy Bakers kept spirits high with an “Oldies but Goldies” Christmas DJ mix, complimentary homemade Spiced Mealagulla Apple Punch, O Conaill’s hot chocolates and warm mince pies.

Bubble Butter Cafe served complimentary Christmas marshmallow pops and gingerbread cookies with every purchase

Greenwich Café hosted a Knit Night in collaboration with Stolen Stitches, with knitters of all levels coming together to craft, connect, and enjoy complimentary treats.

Duke’s Coffee Company kept things festive with live music by Mike O’Riordan and complimentary pastries, kicking off the holiday season in style.

115 Café hosted a Jazz Jam featuring their talented house band and surprise guest musicians, creating a soulful soundtrack for the evening.

The Lee Café paired a gorgeous choral performance by Cór Bláth Oraiste with warm drinks and cozy vibes.

Reflecting on the initiative’s success, Aaron Mansworth, President of the Cork Business Association, said: “Last night was a fantastic showcase of Cork’s vibrant coffee and tea scene and shows how we can attract different people into our city,. We are delighted to partner with Cork City Council on Coffee House Lates, a Cork Night-Time Economy initiative. It’s a testament to what’s possible when we work together to expand our evening economy. I hope people join us tonight as we continue celebrating the creativity, community, and warmth of Cork’s coffee houses after dark.”

Clare Condon of Nádúr Deli said: “We love the concept of Coffee House Lates and we were blown away by the turnout to our event at Nádúr Deli on the plaza of Nano Nagle Place. There was such a buzz and guests were loving the whole experience of food, drinks, jazz and shopping in the outdoors with sparkling festive lights. It was a gorgeous atmosphere. Coffee House Lates is a great initiative and it’s clear that people are looking for unique experiences in the evening. It’s certainly something we would like to do more of.”

Aidan Duke, Dukes Coffee said, “Such a great initiative, We’re going to look at opening late more in the New Year as there seems to be demand there for it.”

Fiona Collins, Cork City Council’s Night-Time Economy Advisor, praised the enthusiasm of the participating businesses: “The response has been phenomenal. Last night’s events highlighted the potential for Cork to embrace a more diverse evening scene. We hope businesses will continue exploring extended hours to meet this demand.”

What’s On Tonight (Friday, November 29)

For those who missed last night—or can’t get enough—here’s a taste of what’s brewing tonight:

Cork Comedy Showcase at 115 Café (8-11pm): Hosted by Paul Crowley, featuring local comedians Daniel Lukas, Donal McSweeney, and Chris McShane.

Christmas Craft Fair at Lough Café (6-9pm): Support Cork Penny Dinners and pick up unique handmade gifts.

Vinyl Brews at Plugd Records (6-9pm): Enjoy live music and sample non-alcoholic beverages, including kefir and kombucha from My Goodness.

Festive Evenings at Butter Bubble Café (6-9pm): Indulge in bubble tea, signature coffee, and sweet treats, with complimentary Christmas goodies for all attendees.

The Cork night-time economy initiative, facilitated by the Cork Business Association (CBA), was developed to showcase Cork’s unique coffee house culture and respond to the growing demand for alcohol-free evening activities in the city for locals and tourists alike. The hope is that the pilot scheme will encourage independent coffee shops to extend trading hours, even one night to begin with, as part of Cork City Council’s ambition to extend the city’s late night entertainment offering.

For the full schedule and further information, visit corkbusiness.ie.