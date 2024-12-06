Next phase of Celtic Interconnector works to commence at Claycastle Beach

6 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid has announced the next phase of works critical to the progress of the Celtic Interconnector project will commenced this week at Claycastle Beach, Youghal.

The works will begin with the establishment of a work site in a section of the beach’s car park. This will be followed by the installation of a cofferdam for laying the ducts required for the passage of the cables to and from the marine route to France.

During the works, access to the beach, boardwalk and car park will be maintained at all times, with occasional pedestrian walkway diversions.

There will be a temporary reduction of 70 car parking spaces during the works and some disabled parking bays will be relocated.

Once the work site has been established, the next phase of works will be the building of a cofferdam on a section of the beach leading from the car park to the water. This cofferdam is an open-ended enclosure, where construction works will take place when the tide is out.

This work is scheduled to start on December 9, in preparation for the installation of ducting in the cofferdam in 2025.

While cofferdam works are progressing, the area on the beach will be cordoned off by an exclusion zone and 24 hour monitored security will be used to ensure the safety of the general public and security of the works area.

Once all works are complete, the beach will be restored to its original condition.

Speaking ahead of the works commencing at the beach, Michael Mahon, Chief Infrastructure Officer, EirGrid said: “The majority of these beach works have been strategically planned to take place during the winter period in order to reduce impacts on beach users.

This approach underscores our commitment to balancing vital infrastructure development with the preservation of the community’s enjoyment of this important local amenity.

Mahon added, “Access to the beach boardwalk and car park will remain open throughout the project ensuring that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the area without huge interruption. Temporary signage will be in place to guide visitors safely around work zones and our team will work diligently to ensure minimal disruption. We thank the local community and business owners for their continued collaboration in the delivery of this key energy project.”