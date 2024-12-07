Transition year student raises more than €40,000 for Marymount Hospice

7 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A transition year student has raised over €40,000 for Marymount Hospice at a charity coffee morning this week. Rebecca Whelan was inspired to fundraise for the Hospice, having seen first-hand the loving care her grandad received at Marymount shortly before he passed away.

The Scoil Mhuire student approached Sabrina Hill of Kopper Hair Salon to host the coffee morning in the city centre, with an open invitation for all to attend the event. Speakers on the day included Cork Circuit Court Judge Sinead Behan, Dr. Karie Dennehy, Palliative Medicine Consultant at Marymount Hospice and former Microsoft senior executive Lizzy Dillon.

Over 100 people attended Rebecca’s Coffee Morning fundraiser, and several more donated online buying raffle tickets through her fundraising page at idonate.ie, with a total of over €40,000 raised.

“I am so delighted to remember my grandad today, in raising funds for Marymount Hospice so that they can continue to provide the very best level of palliative medical care, in such a world-class building with incredible staff. I’m so grateful to everyone who donated to the charity and to all the support I received from individuals, businesses and the speakers here today at Kopper,” said Rebecca Whelan, Scoil Mhuire TY student.

If you would like to donate to Marymount Hospice, please visit https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/RaffleforMarymountHospice