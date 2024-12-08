Tech award for Cork business ‘Green Rebel’ which works in offshore renewable energy

8 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Green Rebel has been crowned Tech Scale Up of the Year at the 2024 Tech Industry Alliance Awards, a notable achievement that underscores its rapid ascent as a forerunner in the tech world.

The awards, celebrating the best of the South West’s thriving tech sector, shine a spotlight on Irish companies driving innovation and disrupting industries with cutting-edge technologies. The glittering gala ceremony at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, on Friday night brought together the region’s most visionary entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders.

Headquartered in Cork, Green Rebel delivers a comprehensive suite of survey and data services for the offshore renewable energy (ORE) and associated industries. Its fleet of purpose-built vessels, advanced floating LiDAR buoys, and skilled team of in-house scientists and industry experts across multiple locations in Cork and Limerick position it as a powerhouse in the field, with operations spanning Ireland, the UK, and Europe – and ambitious projects planned globally for 2025.

Speaking on the win, Kieran Ivers, CEO of Green Rebel, expressed pride in the team’s remarkable achievements, “This award is a testament to the incredible dedication, growth, and innovation of our team in advancing data-driven solutions for offshore renewable energy. Green Rebel is proud to be an indigenous Irish company competing on the global stage. Our ability to rapidly scale and export our services and technologies demonstrates our commitment to supporting the development of offshore wind not just in Ireland, but worldwide.”

This victory highlights Green Rebel’s role as a leader in driving the transition to a sustainable energy future and reinforces its position as a standout success story in Ireland’s dynamic tech landscape.