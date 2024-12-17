Cobh Library Receives Historic Map of Cork Harbour

17 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Earlier this month Cobh Library acquired a rare and historically significant Ordnance Survey of Ireland map of the Lower Harbour of Cork, generously donated by Diarmuid Kilcullen the grandson of Cobh barrister Francis J Healy (b.1869–d.1931). The map, which is based on the Ordnance Survey of 1897, showcases the then “Queenstown”, the surrounding areas and Haulbowline Island. The map offers a unique glimpse into the strategic importance of the Lower Harbour over a century ago.

The map, marked ‘For War Department Purposes Only’, was likely housed originally on Haulbowline Island prior to the handover of the base to the Irish Government in 1923. Passed down through three generations, it was donated with the patrons’ wish that the map was preserved for future generations.

With the support of Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee, the map has been repaired and conserved and is now housed in the Local Studies Department in County Library Headquarters. A replica of the map has also been produced and is on exhibition permanently in Cobh Library.

Speaking about the generous donation, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, “This extraordinary map, which was published in 1898 – the same year that Cork County Council was established – offers a fascinating snapshot of a vital era in Cork’s history. We are very grateful to the donor for their generosity and for ensuing that this important part of our heritage is preserved for the people of Cobh and the wider community.”

The map represents a unique historic artefact of immense value, providing insight into the Lower Harbours significance at a crucial time in Irish history. Having consulted Ordnance Survey Ireland and Trinity College Dublin, it became apparent that this may be the only copy in Ireland today, further emphasising its importance.

Francis J Healy was born in Cobh in 1869 and was called to the bar in 1893. He defended leading political figures including Jim Larkin and Terence MacSwiney. He was a member of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society for many years.

For further information, contact Cork County Council Library and Arts Service at Cobh Library on 021 4811130 or email cobh.library@corkcoco.ie