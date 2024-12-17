River Pollution near Freemount

17 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Politics: Independent Ireland Leader, Deputy Michael Collins , “Blasts State Over River Allow Pollution Crisis”

Independent Ireland Leader Michael Collins TD has condemned the State’s failure to protect Ireland’s waterways following the devastating chemical spill into the River Allow, which resulted in the destruction of an 8km stretch of river and the deaths of tens of thousands of fish. The conviction of Uisce Éireann in Mallow District Court highlights systemic failures in managing public infrastructure, with Independent Ireland calling for a full investigation into all pollution caused by the State.

Michael Collins, Leader of Independent Ireland, stated:

“It is clear that the State itself is the biggest polluter of our waterways. While indigenous industries, particularly our farmers, are unfairly vilified and punished, we see yet another catastrophic failure caused by State mismanagement. This incident in the River Allow is not an isolated case—Uisce Éireann has been prosecuted 18 times since 2015. Enough is enough. We need accountability, proper oversight, and a full investigation into all instances of State-caused pollution.”

The incident, which occurred in June 2024, resulted from a failed pipe at Uisce Éireann’s Freemount Water Treatment Plant, leading to a major spill of Polyaluminium Chloride into the river. This devastating ecological disaster killed juvenile and adult fish, including salmon, trout, and lamprey, and sterilized an 8km stretch of the river. Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) confirmed it may take years for the river to recover.

Collins continued:

“Farmers and small business owners are constantly burdened with regulation and blame, yet the State continues to operate infrastructure that fails repeatedly, leading to untold environmental damage. This double standard must end. We need a robust, independent investigation into all pollution caused by State bodies, and we must ensure that solutions are implemented immediately to protect our natural resources. We have been advocating for for improved water infrastructure throughout the country and this is another example of how they have failed in this most basic of needs”

While Uisce Éireann was fined €3,500 and ordered to pay legal costs, Independent Ireland argues that this penalty is insufficient considering the scale of the disaster and the ongoing environmental impact. The party calls for:

A nationwide review of all State-managed water treatment plants and infrastructure.

Increased accountability and penalties for environmental negligence by State bodies.

An independent investigation into all incidents of pollution caused by the State since 2015.

Independent Ireland remains committed to protecting Ireland’s environment, supporting local industries, and demanding fairness and accountability. This latest disaster is yet another example of State mismanagement, and it must not be allowed to continue unchecked.