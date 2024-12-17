Two new Councillors co-opted in Cork City

17 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

There are 2 new faces at City Hall, after the names proposed by the Social Democrats and Independent Ireland were formally accepted at a special meeting of Cork City Council this evening.

Social Democrats

At the special meeting, Niamh O’Connor of the Social Democrats was formally selected to replace Pádraig Rice, the latter having been elected as a TD in the recent November general election.

Niamh O’Connor is a practising solicitor and lives off Barrack Street with her husband and two young children. As well as being the newest member of the Council, Niamh takes over from Pádraig as the youngest member of the Council and the only one aged under 35.

After her formal co-option, Cllr Niamh O’Connor, who had watched the meeting from the public gallery, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted, this is a huge honour for me. I have lived in Cork for my whole life and I really love the city. I think it could be the best little city in the world but it does need some TLC. The levels of vacancy and dereliction around town are shocking, the state of footpaths in my area is desperate and we need more reliable public transport.

“Pádraig has left big shoes to fill, he was a fantastic local representative and I intend to honour that by hitting the ground running and championing the local issues he was so adept at raising. ”

Deputy Pádraig Rice added,

“I’m absolutely delighted that Niamh O’Connor has been chosen to take my seat on Cork City Council.

“I have known Niamh for a number of years now. She is hard-working, passionate about people and committed to making Cork a better place for everyone. She lives in the area. She knows the people and the places and I’ve no doubt she is going to do a great job!

“As a party, the Social Democrats are committed to gender equality. At the moment, there are too few women on the City Council, with just five women elected in June out of a total of 31 councillors. Niamh’s co-option today takes us one step in the right direction, but more work is needed. We need more mná in Irish politics.

“For myself, I really loved being a member of Cork City Council. It was a huge honour and privilege to have been elected by the people of Cork City South Central in June. My commitment to the people of the area remains, and I will be working alongside Cllr Niamh O’Connor every day as a TD to continue to campaign on issues like housing, fixing footpaths, repairing roads, improving parks and getting the basics right for the people of Cork.”

Independent Ireland

Meanwhile, at the same Council meeting well known businessman and former politician Noel O’Flynn was co-opted to replace Ken O’Flynn, the latter having been elected as a TD in the recent November general election. The father and son duo are both members of Independent Ireland. Noel O’Flynn previously served as a Cllr on Cork City Council from 1991 to 2003, he was also a TD for Cork North-Central constituency from 1997 to 2011. A co-option to a Council often sees a son take the seat of a father. This co-option was unusual in that it involves the opposite; the father taking the seat of the son.