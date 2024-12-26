Don’t put Fats, Oils, and Greases (FOGs) down the drain because it blocks pipes

26 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Welcome to Christmas, a time of year when some people who never cook… suddenly undertake the impressive task of feeding not only their own family but their extended inlaws and outlaws. Such work generates lots of waste Fats, Oils, and Greases (FOGs)

This Christmas, Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann are teaming up to urge every home cook, chef-in-the-making, and, of course, the washer-uppers of Cork to Think Before You Pour – especially when it comes to Fats, Oils, and Greases (FOGs) from cooking and instead – Cool, Collect and Bin!

Joining forces with TV Presenter and passionate food lover, Cassie Stokes, this festive campaign reminds us all that while those leftover cooking fats might seem harmless, they can cause serious damage to our homes, our communities, and the environment. FOGs, when poured down the sink, can cause expensive blockages in our home plumbing, pipes and wastewater networks leading to sewage overflows that can pollute our rivers, beaches, and oceans. The solution? It’s simple: let FOGs cool, collect them and stick them in the bin ! It’s also a great idea to scrape your plates and wipe your pots and pans before washing them and use a sink strainer to collect any smaller food scraps.

Why it Matters

A new survey* revealed that we’ve made progress around the proper disposal of FOGs (with the number of people regularly pouring them down the sink dropping from 44% to 36% since 2018); however many people are still guilty of this kitchen no-no. And when FOGs harden in pipes, they can form fatbergs – giant masses of waste that clog our sewers and wreak havoc on the environment.

Mary Hussey, Wastewater Regional Operations Senior Manager at Uisce Éireann, said:

“This Christmas, let’s reduce the number of blockages that lead to wastewater backups, sewage overflows, and environmental pollution. We all have a role to play in protecting our homes, our communities, and our beautiful natural spaces. So, please, let’s keep our kitchen sinks fat-free – and remember to ‘Think Before You Pour.’ Instead of pouring your cooking oils down the sink, collect them in a heatproof container, let them cool, and then dispose of them in the bin. It’s a simple action that can make a big difference.”

Patrick Cross, Think Before You Pour Campaign Officer at Clean Coasts, added:

“This Christmas, Clean Coasts is calling on everyone to Think Before You Pour. It’s a small change in your kitchen habits that will have a massive impact on our environment and wastewater systems. Let’s work together to protect our drains, rivers, and beaches – all by making a simple effort to dispose of FOGs the right way.”

The Hidden Dangers of FOGs

While FOGs may be in a liquid form when poured, they quickly cool and harden in pipes. Over time, these solidified fats, oils, and greases form blockages that can disrupt home plumbing, business operations, and even the broader wastewater network. And that’s not all – FOGs combine with wipes, hair, and dental floss to create fatbergs. These blockages lead to costly repairs, local flooding, and serious environmental damage.

Uisce Éireann clears over 2,000 blockages from the wastewater network every month – including those stubborn fatbergs. That’s 2,000 opportunities for us all to make a difference.

The Good News

By simply thinking before you pour, you’re already making a huge difference. Not only will you prevent blockages in your own home and avoid unnecessary repairs, but you’ll also be helping to protect the environment and reduce pollution in our rivers, beaches, and oceans. It’s a small change that makes a big impact.

This Christmas, let’s all make a commitment to Think Before You Pour – for the sake of our homes, our communities, and the planet we all share.

Remember: Cool, Collect, Bin – It’s that easy!