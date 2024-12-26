New exhibition at Cork Airport

26 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Art in the Airport

Waterford Festival of Food is bringing its visually striking portrait exhibition ‘’Behind the Bite: A Portrait Series of Our Local Food Heroes’ to Cork Airport this January. From January 2nd to 30th, passengers and visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this evocative black-and-white series, celebrating the trailblazers behind Waterford’s thriving food scene.

Commissioned by Waterford Festival of Food, the exhibition debuted at Curran’s Store on Dungarvan’s Quayside during this year’s festival and has since captured attention across the region, including at the renowned Ballymaloe Food Festival. Now, it arrives at Cork Airport to shine a light on the talent, passion, and dedication of Waterford’s food innovators.

With 40 captivating black-and-white portraits by Cork-based photographer Joleen Cronin, ‘Behind the Bite’ reveals the faces behind the flavours of Waterford. From bakers and brewers to cheesemakers and artisan producers, each portrait tells a unique story, celebrating the individuals who craft and elevate the region’s exceptional food culture.

Some faces in the series may already be familiar to visitors, while others will be fascinating discoveries. Each image captures the unique passion and pride these individuals infuse into their craft, making this exhibition both a testament to Waterford’s rich food heritage and a celebration of those who shape it.

Commenting on the upcoming exhibition, Waterford Festival of Food CEO Eunice Power said “This exhibition is a celebration of the incredible food community here in Waterford, and I’m delighted to bring it to Cork Airport, which is a gateway point for those visiting the South East from overseas. It is a source of pride to introduce travellers to the food credentials of our region. Each portrait in Behind the Bite tells a story of passion, hard work, and dedication, showcasing the people behind beloved local flavours and well-loved brands. Food is so much more than sustenance here in Dungarvan and Waterford—it’s our way of life. We grow it, craft it, and celebrate it, and it brings us together in the best ways. Sharing this at Cork Airport is an amazing way to inspire those who crave authentic experiences and to raise the profile of Waterford as a premier gastronomic destination.”

Eunice added, “We invite everyone to take a moment with these portraits, learn a little about the faces behind the food, and mark their diaries for the 2025 Waterford Festival of Food. It’s a fantastic way to experience all our region has to offer—community, craftsmanship, and, of course, unforgettable flavours!”

As one of Ireland’s leading food festivals, the Waterford Festival of Food has become a standout event on the culinary calendar over the past 15 years. It attracts visitors from Ireland and beyond to celebrate the rich gastronomic talent of Dungarvan and its surrounding areas.

Supported by Waterford City and County Council, Waterford Leader Partnership, Fáilte Ireland, and a host of sponsors and community partners, the festival remains steadfast in its mission to champion local food culture and the vibrant personalities that shape it.

This year’s Waterford Festival of Food takes place from April 25th to 27th, 2025—be sure to save the date!

For further information, visit waterfordfestivaloffood.com or follow @waterfordfestivaloffood on social media.