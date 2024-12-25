How to re-use leftover food this Christmas

25 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cut back on festive food waste, use your leftovers and make savings this Christmas

EPA figures show that each year Ireland wastes enough food to make over one million meals a day.

The EPA is encouraging everyone in Cork to reduce their festive food waste and to make sure to use their leftovers this Christmas!

Food waste costs families at least €700 each year, with Christmas the most expensive time of the year for wasted food.

Food and drink businesses in Cork can play their part by signing the Food Waste Charter and pledge their commitment to reduce food waste at Christmas time.

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, when we eat out more and enjoy having family and friends around to celebrate with a nice meal. It’s also a time when a lot of food is wasted in Cork and all over Ireland.

At Christmas time many of us admit to buying extra food ‘just in case’ we have unexpected visitors, and we admit that we waste more food at Christmas than other times of the year. The good news is that taking some simple steps to plan your food during the busy festive season will save you money and time, while also helping to avoid food waste during the festive period.

Stop Food Waste has five top tips for everyone in Cork to help them to reduce their festive food waste and make the most of their leftovers.

Plan your Christmas menu: Think back to last Christmas and the types of food you wasted. Perhaps it was food you or your family really didn’t like. Did you know that over 40 per cent of people say that Brussels sprouts are the most common food thrown out uneaten! Or maybe you stocked up on too many basics like milk and bread, or bought in too large a quantity? This year, whether you are having a small or large festive gathering, plan how much food you will need for the number of people joining you. For the much-maligned Brussels Sprout – perhaps try something different this year like Parmesan Crusted Brussels Sprouts (https://fruitnveg.ie/recipe/parmesan-crusted-brussels-sprouts/)!

Stick to your Christmas shopping list: Write your Christmas food shopping list before you leave the house. Check what items you already have in your fridge, cupboards and freezer, so you only buy food you need. And maybe check it twice! Then the hardest part, stick to your Christmas food list! Don’t be tempted by ‘buy–one–get-one-free’ or other special offers, they are not a good deal unless you need them. Make sure the ‘use-by’ dates on perishable food such as dairy and meat will still be good when you plan to eat them.

Store your Christmas food properly: Storing food properly will help it last longer. Serve and eat the more perishable foods first and then bring out the longer life food. Fridge and freezer space might be tight so in these weeks before Christmas try to use up what’s already there. Remember that freezing your Christmas food, either before or after cooking, is like a pause button – it adds weeks or even months, from foods such as bread and cream to vegetables and even wine.

Cooking enough Christmas fare: Resist cooking too much over Christmas by anticipating how much your family and guests will eat. Try an online portion size calculator to help you estimate the portions you need to cook. Save your leftovers for another dinner – a good tip is to allow everyone to serve themselves from large serving dishes, instead of plating individual meals, as we are more likely to save leftovers from serving dishes. And why not make new traditions by not preparing foods that nobody really likes or pep them up by trying a new way to prepare them. Remember to use Christmas leftovers: Leftovers are delicious ingredients for your next snack or dinner. Once cooled, store leftovers in reusable, resealable tubs in the fridge, to be eaten and not forgotten! As well as saving you money, leftovers are the no-stress dinner that makes it easy for you to invite family and friends around during Christmas time.

Odile Le Bolloch, Food Waste Prevention Team Lead at the EPA said:

“Christmas is a time for celebrating, but the festive season means more food and extra leftovers. By taking simple steps to manage our food, we can trim our shopping and waste management bills, save time and reduce our impact on the environment. Think back to last Christmas to pinpoint what types of food were wasted and then plan how much food you actually need. And remember your local supermarkets and shops in Cork won’t be closed for long! We are encouraging every household in Cork to reduce their festive food waste and make the most of the leftovers – especially on St. Stephen’s Day which we like to call National Leftovers Day.

Businesses have a role to play too as nearly two thirds of food waste is generated from food sector businesses. Hospitality businesses can avoid waste by planning ahead for the busy season to avoid overstocking and designing festive menus so that fresh and perishable foods can be used in a variety of different dishes. Many food service businesses have signed the national Food Waste Charter pledging their commitment to measure and reduce their food waste – maybe it can be a New Year’s resolution for your business to sign up!”

For great tips and advice to reduce food waste at Christmas and all year round go to www.stopfoodwaste.ie.There are some wonderful ideas for using leftovers the ‘12 Days of Christmas Recipes’ and ‘Luscious Leftovers’.