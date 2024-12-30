East Cork resident receives groundbreaking cardiothoracic surgery at Bons

30 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Micheál O’Neill, a 47-year-old resident of Ladysbridge in Cork, has recently become the first patient to undergo a groundbreaking cardiothoracic surgery at the newly launched Bon Secours Heart and Lung Centre in Cork.

With Bon Secours Hospital Cork expecting to treat a significant number of patients each year with advanced heart and lung procedures, the new centre aims to transform healthcare access and recovery experiences for the region’s residents.

As Munster’s first private centre dedicated to heart and lung surgery, Bon Secours gives local patients access to world-class cardiothoracic treatments that significantly enhance patient outcomes and recovery experiences.

Led by consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Mr. Kishore Doddakula, the Heart and Lung Centre provides Munster’s only private minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery programme. “The availability of minimally invasive heart surgery brings great news for Munster. Instead of patients from the region needing to travel to Dublin for heart surgery, Cork has the potential to become a national destination for this advanced procedure, which shortens recovery times and helps patients return to work and daily activities much sooner. For example, many patients, including active individuals such as busy parents, walkers, and even golfers, could find themselves back to their normal lifestyle in just six weeks instead of facing a nine-month recovery.”

Since its launch, the Heart and Lung Centre has completed several landmark procedures, showcasing the impact of minimally invasive techniques. The groundbreaking approach used in Mr. O’Neill’s surgery led to a shortened hospital stay of just four days, far below the typical recovery time for traditional open-heart surgery. Speaking about the surgery and recovery Mr. O’Neill said, “Once I checked into the Bons I relaxed totally. I had a very positive experience. I was well looked after; the staff were lovely”.

While Mr. Doddakula added, “It’s remarkable to see how quickly patients like Micheál are able to get back to their regular activities. This approach not only benefits patients in terms of recovery speed but also allows for reduced scarring and a faster return to daily life.”

The Bon Secours Heart and Lung Centre is the first of its kind in a private setting in Munster, transforming access to specialised heart and lung care for the region’s residents. With state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled clinical team, the centre is poised to deliver best-in-class care for patients across Ireland’s South-West and beyond.

Bon Secours Hospital Cork’s new Cardiac centre reaffirms its commitment to medical excellence and patient-focused innovation. This launch is part of the hospital’s ongoing mission to set new standards in healthcare, ensuring that communities in Munster can access specialised care without the need to travel far from home.