Open Air Swimming Pool in Cork City?

29 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

News from December

Labour’s Councillor Laura Harmon earlier this month called for the development of a state-of-the-art, open-air heated swimming pool in Cork City. Speaking at the December Cork City Council meeting, Councillor Harmon proposed this transformative project, inspired by the historic Lee Baths, which closed in 1986.

Councillor Harmon said:

“A new Lido in Cork could be a game-changer for our city. Swimming is more popular than ever, and there’s growing recognition of its benefits for physical and mental health. Imagine Cork residents enjoying a Christmas swim in a modern, open-air heated pool – this could be a space for everyone, in every season.

“The closure of the Lee Baths in the 1980s was a significant loss to Cork. Those Baths were a hub of community and culture. We can rebuild and reimagine, to create a Lido that honours our history while looking to the future. This isn’t just about nostalgia – it’s an investment in Cork’s health, culture, and economy. We need to ensure that funding is secured for this and I look forward to continuing to engage with the Cork Lido campaign on this.

“Cities across the UK and Europe have embraced state-of-the-art Lidos, and the results speak for themselves. These spaces have become hubs for wellbeing and recreation, drawing visitors and boosting local economies. A Cork Lido could do the same, creating year-round activity that supports jobs and businesses. From local cafés to lifeguard teams, the economic ripple of a project like this could be immense.

“We know this project would promote better health outcomes. Swimming is a low-impact, accessible activity for people of all ages and abilities. It’s vital we invest in infrastructure that promotes wellbeing. This isn’t just a nice-to-have – it’s a necessity.

“It’s time for Cork to lead the way in Ireland with a transformative project like this. Let’s make this vision a reality.”