NEW ATTRACTION: ‘Leamlara Woods Walking Trail’ opens in East Cork

28 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The first phase of the Leamlara Woods Walking Trail in East Cork opened in recent days, just in time for the Christmas season.

The trail was established by the Lisgoold Leamlara Community Council and supported by funding from EirGrid. At 10am on Friday the first phase of the project will be opened in time for Christmas.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid supported the establishment of the trail through its Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund, with Lisgoold Leamlara Community Council receiving €37,000 for the project.

Speaking from the Council, Declan Whelan said: “Establishing this walkway would not have been possible without the support of EirGrid and this fund, along with the dedicated work of the Council members.”

Declan Whelan added: “Funding from EirGrid under the Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund was instrumental in getting this project over the line as was the support of SECAD, and the permission and excellent guidance from Coillte, and advice from the Local Bishop Ahern National School.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, Michelle Walsh, Community Liaison Officer with EirGrid said: “The trail, which provides a safe and scenic walkway for all ages, is a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit.

At EirGrid we are proud to support communities as they work to create projects which can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is incredible to see how this funding has transformed an idea into a reality, creating a beautiful and accessible amenity for everyone to enjoy.”