27 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The newly revamped Midleton Distillery Experience is ready to welcome visitors with festive experiences, personalised gift ideas, and seasonal celebrations.

Shop exclusive gifts including limited-edition whiskey bundles and personalised bottles, with a chance to win a luxurious stay at Castlemartyr Resort.

A jewel in the East Cork landscape, the newly revamped Midleton Distillery Experience invites visitors to rekindle the magic of Christmas at the heart and soul of Irish whiskey. Offering a journey into the world of Ireland’s most beloved whiskeys, Midleton’s festive season promises a mix of tradition, celebration, and luxury.

Pulling up a stool at the Distillery Bar, guests can enjoy a range of seasonal cocktails, hot toddies, and the freshest Irish coffees – with delicious non-alcohol options available also. The Malthouse Café, with its warm, inviting atmosphere, provides the perfect spot for a festive lunch or a quick treat in between shopping for those all-important whiskey gifts.

The new-look Distillery Shop features the entire Midleton Distillery Collection whiskey portfolio. From distillery exclusive bottles, to branded clothing, hip flasks, glassware, whiskey-inspired advent calendars and cocktail kits. There’s something for everyone, with some convenient bundle offers to choose from, including:

A Redbreast miniature pack, including Redbreast 12-year-old, Redbreast Lustau, and Redbreast 15-year-old along with a Redbreast hip flask (€75).

A bottle of Redbreast 10-Year-Old Distillery Edition, with a Redbreast hip flask (€150).

For Jameson fans, enjoy a miniature trio pack featuring Jameson Original, Black Barrel, and Stout Edition, coupled with a Jameson hip flask (€40).

The Jameson 12 days of Christmas Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for whiskey lovers, containing a mix of Jameson miniature bottles along with surprise items (€110).

Take advantage of our personal shopper service to find the perfect gift for a loved one! Our expert team will guide you through our whiskey and merchandise ranges, simply email personalshopper@midletondistilleryexperience.com and a booking can be scheduled.

For that extra special present, The Whiskey Vault provides the opportunity to purchase very rare and limited-edition releases. A distillery gift card allows loved ones to purchase any of the whiskeys from the Midleton Distillery portfolio – including Jameson, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, Powers, Spot Whiskeys, Method and Madness, Knappogue Castle. In addition, they can choose from a range of experiences at Midleton Distillery and/or Jameson Distillery Bow St. in Dublin. Personalised bottles, free gift-wrapping, and a personal shopper service are also offered on-site.

Spend €100 or more in December and you’ll be entered to win a luxurious overnight stay at the nearby Castlemartyr Resort, along with a pair of Behind the Scenes tour tickets.*

No ticket or admission fees are required for the Café, Retail, or Bar spaces, though pre-booking for whiskey experiences is highly recommended. For more information, visit www.midletondistilleryexperience.com.