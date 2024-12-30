Carrigaline Pipe Band member honoured with Community Spirit Award

30 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline native, Paddy O’Connell, is the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards for his lifelong service and unwavering dedication to the Carrigaline Pipe Band.

As well as being involved in the band, Paddy has spent the last 70 years meticulously organising engagements, gate collections, and fundraising events. He is also responsible for the upkeep and management of the band hall, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for local events.

The award recognised his influence throughout the community including his friendly demeanor and genuine interest in others to make a positive impact in the locality.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said; “Paddy has given a lifetime serving the Carrigaline community. He embodies the true meaning of fostering community spirit. We are delighted to honor his contributions to Carrigaline, especially his commitment to the Carrigaline Pipe Band. His dedication to enriching the lives of those around him is remarkable. I wish him and his community members well in their future endeavors.”

The Community Spirit Awards recognise people who continuously give their time and dedication to the benefit of others.

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

