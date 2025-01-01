15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
1st January, 2025

WEST CORK: Funding approval for Cape Clear Island

1 January 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

Minister O’Donnell announces funding approval for Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection for Cape Clear, County Cork

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Kieran O’Donnell, T.D., recently announced the approval of Cork County Council’s, application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €162,900 for planned works at Cape Clear, County Cork which include carrying out remedial works required to existing Sea Wall at Cape Clear.

This scheme was previously progressed by Cork County Council but following the Cork City boundary extension in 2019, Cork City Council is now the Contracting Authority acting on behalf of and as agents of the Office of Public Works (OPW).

AREA: WEST CORK, CLIMATE CHANGE / ENVIRONMENT, NEWS
Coast Guard responds to 2500+ incidents
Previous Post