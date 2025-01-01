WEST CORK: Funding approval for Cape Clear Island

1 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Minister O’Donnell announces funding approval for Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection for Cape Clear, County Cork

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Kieran O’Donnell, T.D., recently announced the approval of Cork County Council’s, application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €162,900 for planned works at Cape Clear, County Cork which include carrying out remedial works required to existing Sea Wall at Cape Clear.