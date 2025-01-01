CORK CITY CENTRE: Shandon Street Centra sells €100,000 New Years Lotto Ticket

1 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

It’s a very Happy New Year for one National Lottery player in Meath who becomes Ireland’s newest millionaire – Meanwhile

Six players from Cork City, Donegal, Kerry and Kildare also win €100,000 prizes in Millionaire Raffle

A National Lottery player in Co. Meath has gotten their year off to a dream start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the incredible top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The Meath player scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 467908. The National Lottery will announce the winning store location tomorrow, Thursday, 2nd January.

Six other players in Cork (2), Donegal (2), Kerry, and Kildare are also celebrating today after winning the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the special New Year’s Eve draw. Their winning raffle numbers were: 146954, 151605, 229993, 324384, 411505, 518351.

The winning locations for the five prizes of €100,000 from last night’s Millionaire Raffle were sold in:

Foley’s Spar Express, Iveragh Road, Killorglin, Co. Kerry

The Bookmark, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Columba Diver, Main Street, Ardara, Co. Donegal

Tesco Superstore, Monasterevin Road, Kildare, Co. Kildare

Centra, 91 Shandon Street, Cork City

Online, Co. Cork

With 8,500 prizes between €500 and €1 million available in last night’s draw, the National Lottery are urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers carefully to see if they have kicked 2025 off with a win. Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie or on the National Lottery App.

Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery, said: “We are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today. If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be claimed. We saw many players welcome the New Year with windfalls. All ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets on http://www.lottery.ie where they will see the full list of winning ticket numbers.”