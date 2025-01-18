Cork PR firm gains ‘B Corp Certification’

18 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie



Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet “the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose”.

Springboard Communications has achieved B Corp Certification, joining a global community of for-profit leaders pledging to use business as a force for good.

Speaking on the announcement, Susie Horgan, Managing Director of Springboard Communications, said: “Achieving B Corp Certification is a significant milestone for Springboard Communications. It recognises our commitment to embedding sustainability into everything we do while challenging us to continually improve. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. We’re committed to constantly challenging ourselves — how we work, who we work with, and the impact we have — to be part of positive change.

“As communicators, we believe in the power of stories to inspire change, and we’re passionate about helping organisations bring their sustainability commitments to life in ways that drive action and engagement.”

The B Corp Certification is administered by B Lab, a global community of for-profit leaders pledging to use business as a force for good. As a Certified B Corporation, Springboard has been verified to meet B Lab’s rigorous standards for accountability, transparency, and social and environmental performance. Springboard Communications is part of a global movement of almost 10,000 companies across 150+ industries committed to transparency and transforming the economy, with over 55 B Corps in Ireland.

Some of Springboard Communications’ key actions focus on reducing its carbon footprint, along with promoting flexible working from its offices in Dublin and Cork, wellness programmes, and personal development. The agency also supports initiatives that promote justice, equity, and community well-being, while helping clients share their sustainability stories transparently and honestly.

Sandy Boundy, Director of Strategy and Insight at Springboard Communications, said: “B Corp Certification pushed us to examine every facet of our operations — from governance and sustainability practices to employee well-being and community impact — ensuring we deliver meaningful, measurable change. This is a reminder to keep pushing ourselves, doing better for our team, our clients, and the world around us.