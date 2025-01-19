Appointment Announcement: Roger Russell as General Manager of Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn Cork

19 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

Cork Business News

Well known Cork hotel manager, Roger Russell has been appointed as General Manager of Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn which opened this September. Dual properties Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn Cork are Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio hotels and operated by the JMK Hospitality Group, With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Roger brings a wealth of expertise and a deep passion for delivering exceptional hospitality experiences to Cork’s newest hotel and aparthotel properties.

Roger brings over two decades of experience, including 16 years as General Manager at The Metropole Hotel Cork, where he led key initiatives in operations, budgeting, and guest services. He has also held senior roles such as Deputy General Manager at The Gresham Metropole Hotel and Operations Manager at Gresham Memphis Amsterdam, further strengthening his expertise in hotel management, event planning, and food and beverage operations. Roger is well known in the Cork hospitality and business community both as a former board member of the Victoria Quarter and through his involvement with the Guinness Cork Jazz steering committee and has been very supportive of Cork on a Fork Festival since its inception 3 years ago.

Since joining JMK Group in June 2024, Roger has been committed to fostering a vibrant team culture at Moxy and Residence Inn Cork. His leadership aims to ensure that guests enjoy dynamic, innovative, and unforgettable stays at both properties.

The Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn Cork, located at Camden Place, offers two distinct yet complementary experiences. Moxy Cork features bold, playful design and social spaces perfect for modern travelers, including “Plug and Meet” areas, ergonomic workspaces, and 24/7 food and beverage services. Adjoining the Moxy, the Residence Inn Cork provides extended-stay amenities with spacious studios and suites, gym and laundry room, fully equipped kitchens, and complimentary grocery delivery services for guests to have a home from home feel on longer stays.

Sonia Kajani, Director of JMK Group remarked “Mr. Russell’s extensive background in hospitality management, combined with his passion for innovation, positions him to lead these two unique properties to great success. Under his leadership, we look forward to seeing Moxy and Residence Inn Cork thrive as standout destinations for travellers in Ireland.”

For more see https://www.marriott.com/en- us/hotels/orkox-moxy-cork/ overview/ for the Moxy and https://www.marriott.com/en- us/hotels/orkri-residence-inn- cork/overview/ for the Residence Inn.