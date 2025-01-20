Cork Credit Union offers loans for Sustainable Energy Home Improvements

20 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sometimes in life you have to have money upfront, in order to save money down the line. The Credit Union can help.

The partnership will allow Elevate members who secure green loans from the Credit Union to save up to €37,500 through SEAI Grants on green home products

Elevate Credit Union has announced a partnership with SE Systems, a leading provider of energy saving solutions. The partnership will allow Elevate members to avail of a grants package up to the value of €37,500 to undertake a deep energy upgrade of their home, seeing their Building Energy Rating (BER) increase to a B2 or better.

The partnership means that Elevate Credit Union members will be able to avail of services such as the installation of solar PV panels or a deep retro fit, all at their credit union. Elevate will be offering Green Loans also to people interested in the scheme.

Elevate is holding two information evenings on Tuesday, 28th January in Douglas GAA Club and Thursday, 30th January in Sarsfields Hurling Club at 7pm. The loan that members can avail of will be on a green loan rate of 5.99% (6.19% APR).

Gary Hanrahan, Business Development and Marketing Manager at Elevate Credit Union said: “We are basically creating a one stop shop for our members who want to go green. This partnership with SE Systems will take the hassle out of undertaking green energy upgrade works on a property.”

John O’Leary, CEO of SE Systems said: “We are delighted to partner with Elevate Credit Union on this venture. As part of the partnership, SE Systems will manage all aspects of the energy upgrade work for a member from design, grant administration, project management, through to project completion.”

Elevate Credit Union is introducing additional financial incentives for neighbours who undertake three or more energy projects together, offering a special community interest rate. This initiative aims to encourage collaborative efforts for sustainable home upgrades. Further details can be arranged directly with Elevate Credit Union’s loans manager.

Jason Collins, Technical Director at SE Systems added: “There are huge savings to be achieved by installing solar PV panels. For example, a two bed semi-detached house facing south with 10 solar panels could generate enough electricity a year to save €1,150 off your electricity bills. With those kinds of savings, the system will have paid for itself in just under four and a half years.”

Elevate Credit Union offers members access to a wide network of branches and a broad range of financial products including mortgages, current accounts, competitive loan options, savings and innovative digital banking solutions.

SE Systems is a leading provider of energy solutions, dedicated to reducing energy costs and delivering customised energy-efficient projects across Ireland. The Cork-based company retrofitted 1,200 homes in 2024 with the average grant to homeowners being €21,600.