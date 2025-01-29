Mahon Point Shopping Centre celebrates 20 years in business

29 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Mahon Point Shopping Centre is technically in ‘Cork City’ but has the advantage of free parking, as all of Cork’s shopping centres do. Did you know Mahon Point SC is now 20 years in business?

Mahon Point Shopping Centre is proud to mark 20 years with a month-long celebration filled with free family-friendly events and activities set to take place from February 1st – 21st.

Since its opening in 2005, Mahon Point has become a hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment, and these celebrations are a tribute to the support of its loyal customers.

Cork locals are invited to join in the birthday celebrations, with activities ranging from photo opportunities with beloved characters to engaging games and activities. Highlights include live dinosaur shows, a magical princess ball, and an exciting superhero event, promising fun for the entire family throughout the month.

Here’s what to expect:

Saturday, February 1st (1 PM – 4 PM): Carnival Birthday Party

Guests can enjoy games, a photo pod, and a special meet-and-greet with surprise guests.

Sunday, February 2nd: Dinosaur Day Live

Families are invited to meet life-sized dinosaurs, including Terri the Triceratops, Vinny the Velociraptor, and Trixie the Giant T-Rex, with shows at 12 PM, 1:30 PM, and 3 PM.

Bank Holiday Monday, February 3rd (1 PM – 4 PM): Princess Ball

Little ones can meet their favorite princesses, enjoy singing and dancing, and indulge in face painting and candy floss.

Saturday, February 8th (1 PM – 3 PM): Robot Realm

Visitors will step into the future with walking, talking robots, exciting challenges like the Light Chaser, and prize opportunities with the Vault game.

Saturday, February 15th (1 PM – 4 PM): Superhero Event

A fun-filled afternoon of games, activities, and face painting to celebrate everyone’s inner hero.

Friday, February 21st (1 PM – 3 PM): Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Children can bring their favorite teddy bears for storytelling, sing-alongs, and playful fun.

With free parking and a convenient bus stop at its doorstep, Mahon Point invites everyone to join in celebrating this remarkable milestone. The shopping centre looks forward to creating new memories with the community that has supported it for two decades.

For more information, please visit www.mahonpointsc.ie or follow on social media.