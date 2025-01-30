VALENTINES at 5-star Castlemartyr Resort

30 January 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The 5-star Castlemartyr Resort, a luxury oasis of calm nestled in the woodlands of Cork, invites guests to celebrate romance this February with thoughtfully curated love-filled packages. Offering an unforgettable experience combining tranquillity, indulgence, and elegance, the luxurious hotel is the perfect destination for a special retreat.

Hearts and Haven Package

Escape the hustle and bustle and reconnect with someone you love with the Hearts and Havens package. Relax and unwind in the Spa together, stroll hand-in-hand by the lake or sit back and enjoy a scrumptious cocktail in the stylish Knights Bar, before returning to a luxurious room where a chocolates and rose petals turn down await. Enjoy a delicious breakfast in bed or enjoy it in the scenic dining area of Canopy Restaurant, making the most of your memorable getaway before departure.

Prices start from €239 per room based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Guest Room midweek or €299 at the weekend.

Luxurious overnight accommodation in a Deluxe Guest Room with full Irish breakfast in the Canopy Restaurant each morning.

Romantic turndown service each evening with chocolates and rose petals.

Complimentary use of the Castlemartyr Resort Health & Country Club.

Spoil that special someone at Castlemartyr Resort

Celebrate love with an opulent two-night retreat designed to spoil and delight that special person in your life. Begin your romantic journey with a glass of bubbles and chocolate dipped strawberries upon arrival, setting the tone for a magical stay ahead. Savour an intimate three course dinner in Canopy Restaurant before retiring to your room to a lavish rose petals and chocolates turndown. Each morning, enjoy breakfast overlooking the magnificent grounds, ensuring every detail of your stay is infused with romance.

Prices start from €759 for two nights based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Guest Room.

Luxurious overnight accommodation in a Deluxe Guest Room with full Irish breakfast in Canopy Restaurant each morning.

Prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries in your room on arrival.

Romantic dinner for two in Canopy Restaurant on an evening of choice.

Romantic turndown service each evening.

Complimentary use of the Castlemartyr Resort Health & Country Club.

For more information or to make a reservation, please phone 021 421 9000 or email reservations@castlemartyrresort.ie