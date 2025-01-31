How to train for the Cork City Marathon 2025

31 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

As the 2025 Cork City Marathon approaches, organisers are reminding participants that this is more than just a race—it’s a journey of personal growth, determination, and community spirit.

If you’ve signed up for the event on Sunday, June 1, 2025, or are considering taking part, the Cork City Marathon website is now live with a valuable resource: detailed training plans designed for runners of all levels. Whether you’re tackling your first 10K, progressing to the Half Marathon, or taking on the Full Marathon challenge, these plans are designed to guide you every step of the way.

Developed in collaboration with experienced coaches, the plans cover everything from endurance-building to race-day strategies. For beginners, the focus is on gradually increasing mileage to safely reach the finish line. Meanwhile, seasoned runners will benefit from expert tips on improving performance and fine-tuning pacing to achieve personal bests. Here’s a sample of some training tips to enhance your race day preparation:

Incorporate Strength Training: Adding strength training to your routine improves running efficiency and reduces the risk of injury. Focus on exercises for your core and leg muscles.

Prioritise Recovery: Rest days and proper sleep are essential to allow your body to recover and adapt, ensuring sustained performance.

Stay Hydrated and Fuelled: Proper hydration and nutrition are key before, during, and after your runs. Experiment with different strategies during training to discover what works best for you.

10K Runners: Include interval training once a week to build speed and endurance. Start with 30-second bursts at a challenging pace.

Half Marathoners: Focus on long runs over the weekend, gradually increasing your distance by no more than 10% each week.

Marathoners: Schedule a ‘taper’ period in the final three weeks before race day to help your body recover and store energy for the big event.

The full training plans are available for download on the Cork City Marathon website, providing a step-by-step guide to help participants succeed in their chosen race distance.

As Cork City prepares to welcome runners from across Ireland and beyond, organisers are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment. Whether you’re aiming for a personal best or running to support a cause, the Cork City Marathon offers an opportunity to challenge yourself while celebrating the collective spirit of the event.

For more details, to access the training plans, or to register for the 2025 Cork City Marathon, visit corkcitymarathon.ie.

