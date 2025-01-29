PHOTOS: CBC Cork Past Pupils Union Annual Dinner 2025

29 January 2025

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

The annual CBC PPU Dinner took place on Saturday, Jan 25th in the Clayton Hotel.

https://buy.stripe.com/3cs4gBgOH6HCdI4289 Tickets of €75 were be available online this year at

Photos from 2025 annual dinner

About

The Christians Brothers College Cork Past Pupils Union, was founded in 1931. The inaugural meeting was held in the Physics Lab at the College on March 23rd 1931.It is on record that the large attendance was presided over by Rt. Rev. Dean Sexton, who was one of a group of the first pupils in the College when it was opened in 1888. Dr. Walter Rahilly became the first President of the Union and the quiet Br. J.X O’Hanlon, who was principal since 1928 and Dean Sexton were elected Vice Presidents. 94 years on, there are more than six hundred enrolled members, some of whom are domiciled in many parts of the world.

Functions and events are arranged at which the Alumni are afforded an opportunity to renew friendships onetime enjoyed with schoolmates in their Alma Mater. The aims of the Union also include that members proclaim their commitment to provide moral and financial support for worthy activities and projects in the College. Some funds raised may be appropriated to charity.

The Union is always seeking new members. Christian Brothers’ College PPU has played an integral part in the life of the College for over seventy years. Throughout its existence, the Union has been a tower of strength to the College. Since its formation in 1931, the ethos of the Union has always been its desire to support, encourage and indeed sponsor the work and life of the College. The Union has contributed to C.B.C. in ways that could not have been imagined by its founders. It has sponsored a host of co-curricular events and activities – from debates to sports days to golf outings.

At its first Annual General Meeting in 1931, the aims of the Union were “…to bring together its members, at least once a year, to renew friendships, to keep members in touch with the life and the progress of their school and undertake such activities as shall seem proper to members.”