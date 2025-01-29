Water quality improves in Schull

29 January 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann began works this month to improve the water network in Schull by replacing over 800 meters of old and damaged water mains. The water mains that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage will be replaced and upgraded with new modern pipes. Once completed customers in this area will enjoy a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come.

The section of works will take place along Ardmanagh Road, from the L-4410 to Cape View. Works will also take place along the L-8421.

Commenting on the project, Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction, Jack Cronin, said: “This essential project is part of a significant investment by Uisce Éireann to improve the water network across the country, prioritising investment where it is needed most enabling these communities to thrive.” By replacing these old watermains, we will reduce the instances of bursts, eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost to leakage for our customers. I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the project and to minimise impact on the community, areas of work will be limited to short sections. Traffic management will be in place at this time, in the form of two separate road closures.

A section of Ardmanagh Road, from the L-4410 to Cape View, will be closed from 13 January – 31 January 2025. Separately, a section of the L-8421 will be closed from 27 January – 14 February 2025. Motorists and residents can be assured that local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. The works may require some short-term water supply interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will be carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be completed by March 2025.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.