EY Renews Sponsorship of Cork Basketball Team

28 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Pictured at the Neptune Cork Basketball Stadium at the announcement of EY’s renewal of its sponsorship of the Neptune’s Inclusion Team are Ronan Murray, EY Cork Office Managing Partner and EY Transactions Partner, and Aileen Daly, EY Ireland Tax Partner, together with EY Neptune Basketball Inclusion team members [left to right]. Daniel Sheehan, Fionn Long, Jayden Sheehan, Dean Murphy, Seán O’Neill, Josh Hogan, Jamie Cagney, Matt Swanton, Rian O’Connor, Liam Desmond, Karim Guermi, James Hunter, Leo King, Roan Hyland and Danny O’Keefe EY Ireland is pleased to announce that it has renewed its sponsorship of Neptune Basketball Club’s Inclusion team for a second year, following a very rewarding and successful season in 2024. The Inclusion team was established to support and encourage young people with a disability, aged between 8 and16, to take participate in basketball. Membership is growing rapidly from across Cork and the team is building strong alliances with other basketball clubs across Ireland.

Ronan Murray, EY Cork Office Managing Partner and EY Transactions Partner, said, “EY is really proud to continue our partnership with the Neptune Inclusion Basketball Team. The Inclusion team

has enriched the local community and have shown remarkable dedication and enthusiasm for their

team, club and basketball. At EY Ireland, we champion inclusion and teamwork, making our

partnership with Neptune Basketball Club and this team an ideal match. We are excited to continue our support this year and look forward to seeing the positive impact on the players, club and the wider Cork community as the Inclusion team continues to grow.”