Cork Tech fitness start-up announces expansion in Ireland, the UK and the USA.

28 January 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tech fitness start-up, Revelate Fitness, was founded in Cork in 2022 and is now in 10 gyms around Ireland – five in Cork, two in Galway and in Tipperary, Wicklow and Dublin. There are over 1,200 people doing Revelate classes every month and several more gyms are signing up to the technology around Ireland as well as in London and Scotland. Revelate Fitness is also working with gyms in Washington DC and Texas.

Revelate Fitness is bringing technology to any gym cardio class with a 45-minute workout designed using an app developed by company founder, Chris Kenefick and his team. It involves three cardio machines – a rower, bike and ski machine – and the technology ensures each person gets a workout tailored to their fitness level. This means that both the average gym goer and the professional athlete always get a challenging workout for them in every class. The Revelate Fitness team believes they will change the fitness industry in Ireland and further afield.

Speaking about Revelate Fitness, Chris said: “We looked around at all the classes in our area and they were all more or less the same and people were either becoming bored very quickly or intimidated by the fitter people in the class. We wanted to offer a better system that suits everyone and keeps them for longer. When we were developing the Revelate IT platform we based it on two principles. The first is that every user has a target for their own fitness level. The second is that they can track their progress and we have seen that when a person can see their results and the improvement in their fitness, then they’re more likely to keep going.”

The Revelate App offers a new workout every day in each gym to ensure the workouts are not repetitive. Each user logs in before the class starts and they can view their workout results as well as track their progress and improvement over time. There’s also a leaderboard system, which fosters friendly competition and community among users across all the gyms.

Chris added: “Most gyms already have the equipment so introducing Revelate Fitness is a simple process. We will show the coaches how to work the app and there is no special training required. Anyone who wants to find out more can go on to the website https://revelate.fitness/ and we are happy to discuss further with those who are interested.”