Cork firm lands contract for two national survey planes

28 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tailte Éireann is a new State agency brought about by the merger of the Property Registration Authority (PRAI), the Valuation Office, and Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSI) – it has just launched 2 Cork based planes

Tailte Éireann has unveiled two cutting-edge surveying aircraft as part of a partnership with the Cork-based Atlantic Flight Training Academy.

These new aircraft are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including the Leica TerrainMapper-2 and CityMapper-2 aerial-mounted sensors, significantly enhancing mapping capabilities.

With this advanced equipment, Tailte Éireann will be able to swiftly and accurately identify changes in the landscape, ensuring that their national mapping efforts remain current and reflective of the ever-evolving environment.

Liam O’Sullivan, CEO of Tailte Éireann, emphasised the importance of this advancement, stating,

“The implications of this advancement are vast. The improved accuracy and speed in data collection will serve the entire country – from developers and planners to environmental authorities and citizens.”

Captain Mark Casey, CEO of Atlantic Flight Training Academy, stated,

“This marks a defining moment for both AFTA and Tailte Éireann. By combining AFTA’s operational expertise and Tailte Éireann’s vision, we are enabling a cutting-edge solution that not only advances Ireland’s national mapping capabilities but also highlights Cork’s position as a hub for innovation. We are proud to play a role in a project of such strategic importance to the nation and look forward to working with Liam and his team over the coming years.”

The launch event was attended by the Lord Mayor of Cork and the Mayor of the County of Cork, who both echoed the excitement and optimism surrounding this significant technological advancement and the investment in a Cork-based company.