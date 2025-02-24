Government must address very large class sizes in Cork – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

24 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has called on the government to take immediate action to address the issue of very large class sizes in Cork, after the latest figures showed that 219 primary school classes in the county have more than 30 pupils.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said:

“The information released to me shows that there were 219 primary school classes in Cork with more than 30 pupils in 2023/2024, the latest year, figures are available for. This is completely unacceptable. It is a direct result of the government’s failure to adequately invest in our education system and to deliver on its commitments to reduce class sizes and improve the pupil-teacher ratio.

“Large class sizes have a significant impact on the quality of education our children receive. Teachers are overburdened and it’s impossible for them to give pupils the individual attention they need to thrive. This is particularly concerning at primary level, where the foundations for future learning are laid.

“The government has repeatedly promised to reduce the pupil-teacher ratio and while the overall ratio across the state is now down to 23:1, this is largely due to demographics, and there are still far too many very large classes – 1,637 across the state and 219 in Cork. Families and educators are being let down.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called for increased investment in education, including hiring more teachers, building new schools, and expanding existing facilities to ensure that every child has access to a quality education in a supportive environment.

“I am urging the Minister for Education to take immediate action to address this issue. This includes delivering on the commitment to reduce class sizes, providing adequate funding for school infrastructure, and ensuring that Cork and other areas with growing populations have the resources they need to meet demand.

“It’s time for the government to step up and deliver the investment and support our schools and pupils urgently need.”