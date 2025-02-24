WEST CORK: Official Opening of Costcutter Lisavaird

24 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The official opening of the new Costcutter store in Lisavaird, near Clonakilty on Friday, 21st February. The honours of cutting the ribbon were given to local hero Jer Coakley, who was crowned World Champion at Reversible Ploughing in Estonia in August 2024. The occasion was made even more special as Jer was joined by children from local schools to officially open the store.

To add to the excitement of the event, Store Manager Michael Scannell issued a coveted ‘Golden Ticket,’ to each school, allowing one lucky child per school to participate in the official opening ceremony. “It was like a real-life Willy Wonka moment,” said Scannell. “The excitement that the Golden Ticket brought about was unreal. We were so delighted to see such a great turn out on the day. It was lovely to see the children with their parents and grandparents enjoying the celebrations.”

Every Golden Ticket holder received a special goodie bag and a range of fantastic prizes were up for grabs throughout the day. Cork’s Red FM broadcast live from the event, with their popular ‘Spin to Win’ game drawing in crowds eager to win exciting prizes.

Costcutter Lisavaird originally opened its doors in September 2024, offering an expanded selection of products, including Market Street Deli, Urban Sips, 55th Street Off Licence, and Freezi Licks. Reflecting on the milestone event, Michael Scannell remarked, “This is an exciting time for all of us at Lisavaird Co-Op. We are thrilled to offer our community an enhanced shopping experience.”

Jim Barry, Managing Director of Barry Group, added, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Lisavaird Co-Op on the development of this Costcutter store. Our goal is for this new store to become a true community hub, offering not only great value but a wide selection of products to meet local needs. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Co-Op and the Lisavaird community.”

The opening of the new Costcutter Lisavaird store is part of the wider redevelopment plans at Lisavaird Co-Op, aligning with the Co-Op’s upcoming centenary celebrations in 2025. The grand opening was a true celebration of community spirit, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lisavaird Co-Op and the local community.