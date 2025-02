24 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment in Cork City

12,000 multi-coloured balls will race down Patrick’s Hill on Sunday March 16th at 2.00 pm in aid of Cork City Missing Persons Search & Recovery

and Local Charities.

What: Patricks Hill Ball Run 2025

When: 16th March 14:00 – 16:00

Location: Patrick’s Hill, Cork T23 XW8F

Price: Balls are sold at €2/ball.

Category: Family Friendly

Booking required: No

Link: www.corklionsclub.ie