Rentokil Records Significant Increase in Rats and Mice in Cork

24 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, has reported a sharp rise in rat and mice infestations in the Cork region. Statistics reveal a 94% increase in recorded rat activity and a 44% increase in recorded mice activity in January 2025 compared to last year.

Several regions have experienced notable surges in activity, with Dublin recording a 29% increase in rat infestations. The Northwest region has seen a sharp 60% rise in mice activity, while Limerick recorded a 31% increase in mice infestations.

Rentokil recommends its rodent-proofing solution Flexi Armour, an advanced design to create a physical barrier against rodents. Using durable materials like Kevlar and knitted steel mesh, Flexi Armour prevents rats and mice from accessing properties, reducing the risk of infestations. This solution is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to safeguard their premises from property damage, contamination, and reputational harm.

Colm Moore, Regional Technical Manager for Rentokil, said: “The significant rise in both rat and mice infestations in Cork highlights the importance of vigilance in pest control. Recognising early signs of rodent activity, such as droppings, scratching noises, or gnawed materials, is essential to prevent an infestation from escalating. Rentokil urges all property owners to take preventative action by sealing potential entry points, maintaining proper sanitation, and installing rodent-proofing solutions like Flexi Armour. More information on how to identify and prevent infestations is available on the Rentokil website.”

Rodents continue to pose a significant threat to residential and commercial properties, causing structural damage and creating health risks. The colder winter months drive these pests indoors, increasing the likelihood of infestations. Homeowners and businesses in Cork are urged to take proactive measures to protect their premises.