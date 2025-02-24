Cork Ladies Football Star Bríd Stack to feature on TG4 this Week

24 February 2025

By Tom Collins

When: Thursday February 27th 9.30pm on TG4

Where: TG4

Programme name: Laochra Gael – Bríd Stack

Bríd Stack was a cornerstone of Cork’s golden era in Ladies Gaelic Football, playing a pivotal role as the team dominated the sport throughout the 2000s. A relentless defender and key leader on the pitch, she amassed an incredible 11 All-Ireland titles during her illustrious career. Following her retirement, the AFLW came calling, and Bríd, along with her husband and young son, made the bold move to Australia to pursue a new sporting challenge. However, her journey took a devastating turn when she suffered a serious injury in a pre-season competition, breaking a vertebra in her back.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Bríd has been a powerful advocate for women’s health, speaking openly about her experiences with miscarriage and the crucial role sport played in helping her through those difficult times. She has shone a light on the struggles many women face, including close friends, in their journey to conceive, using her platform to foster support and awareness.

Director: Aisling Ní Fhlaithearta

Participants: Bríd Stack, Michael Stack, Elizabeth Stack, Cárthach Keane, Angela Walsh, Daragh Ó Conchúir, Sorcha Furlong; Norita Kelly; Valerie Mulcahy; Nollaig Casey; Rena Buckley

Laochra Gael Season Highlights

Along with Bríd Stack this new season’s batch of GAA legends also includes:

Broadcast details

Ahead of the new Laochra Gael Series Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said:

“I warmly welcome the announcement of yet another series of Laochra Gael showcasing as it does some of the greatest players from the wider Gaelic games family.

“TG4 and Nemeton’s support of our games has been one of the hallmarks of its success story and it is something we value highly.“Away from their innovative live match day coverage, Laochra Gael adds greatly to their oDering promoting both the language and our games and all through the prism of great scéalta and great storytelling. The celebration of a 23rd series speaks for itself in terms of longevity, and I look forward to seeing the latest hour-long offerings. Well done to all involved in this latest project.”

The series is produced by NemetonTV, the independent production company from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4's acclaimed sports coverage.

