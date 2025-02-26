Over half of Cork tradespeople say reduced traffic would boost their earnings

26 February 2025
By Elaine Murphy
Carpenters rack up 11 days stuck in traffic each year
Irish tradespeople lose around €137 weekly due to traffic, totaling €7,000 annually
Gas and boiler services experience the steepest financial hit, with €8,158 lost each year
Tradespeople in Waterford lose out on the most money due to traffic, averaging €9,202 annually
Over 40% of tradespeople believe their income would increase if traffic congestion decreased
Ireland’s tradespeople are facing hours lost in traffic each week, which can stack up to significant financial losses. Every week, they spend over five hours gridlocked on the road instead of earning on the job. But just how much is this really costing them?
To find out, Chill Insurance surveyed 500 tradespeople in Ireland who use a van as their main form of transport for work. The research analyses the economic impact of these roadblocks, revealing the industries hit hardest, the regions with the biggest losses, and the ways travel time affects business choices for those reliant on transport.
Gas and boiler services experience the steepest financial hit, with €8,158 lost each year
Traffic delays cost Irish tradespeople, on average, €137 per week, totaling nearly €7,000 a year. For some industries, this figure is even higher.
Those in the gas and boiler industry spend around five hours and 54 minutes in traffic per week, adding up to 13 full days of work lost over the course of the year. This incurs an average weekly loss of €157, which translates to €8,158 annually.
This is followed by bricklaying, with professionals in the field spending seven hours per week travelling, over six of which is spent in traffic – the most of any industry. Bricklayers are therefore losing two weeks of work during one year due to traffic, meaning they miss out on around €156 weekly, or €8,129 each year. Electricians also face high losses, with €152 in weekly missed income amounting to nearly €7,893 annually.
|
Rank
|
Industry
|
Avg. hours spent travelling to and from work during the week
|
Avg. hours spent in traffic during the week
|
Mean hourly rate (€)
|
Avg. amount of money lost in a week
|
No. of full days of work lost in one year
|
Avg. amount lost in a year
|
1
|
Gas and boiler
|
6 hours, 44 minutes
|
5 hours, 54 minutes
|
€26.60
|
€157
|
13
|
€8,158
|
2
|
Bricklaying
|
7 hours
|
6 hours, 35 minutes
|
€23.72
|
€156
|
14
|
€8,130
|
3
|
Electrics
|
7 hours
|
5 hours, 54 minutes
|
€25.74
|
€152
|
13
|
€7,893
|
4
|
Landscaping/Groundwork
|
5 hours, 44 minutes
|
4 hours, 51 minutes
|
€28.42
|
€138
|
11
|
€7,174
|
5
|
General maintenance
|
5 hours, 50 minutes
|
4 hours, 56 minutes
|
€27.43
|
€136
|
11
|
€7,052
|
6
|
Painting and Decorating
|
5 hours, 10 minutes
|
4 hours, 19 minutes
|
€27.71
|
€120
|
9
|
€6,220
|
7
|
Carpentry
|
6 hours, 4 minutes
|
5 hours, 16 minutes
|
€22.17
|
€117
|
11
|
€6,080
|
8
|
Plumbing
|
5 hours, 2 minutes
|
4 hours, 38 minutes
|
€24.33
|
€113
|
10
|
€5,863
|
9
|
Plastering
|
3 hours, 51 minutes
|
3 hours, 2 minutes
|
€28.29
|
€86
|
7
|
€4,457
Tradespeople in Waterford lose out on the most money due to traffic, averaging €9,202 annually
Traffic congestion impacts some regions more severely than others. Waterford tops the list, with tradespeople here losing an average of €177 per week to traffic delays. Over the course of a year, that adds up to 331 hours – two whole weeks of working hours lost. This results in a yearly loss of €9,202 — the highest across Ireland.
Cork follows, with local tradespeople in traffic for almost six hours in the average week, adding up to around 310 hours lost, or 13 days, per year. Tradespeople are sacrificing €157 each week as a result, or €8,144 annually.
|
Rank
|
Region
|
Avg. hours spent in traffic during the week
|
Avg. amount lost in a week
|
Avg. hours spent in traffic during a year
|
Avg. amount lost in a year
|
1
|
Waterford
|
6 hours, 22 minutes
|
€177
|
331
|
€9,202
|
2
|
Cork
|
5 hours, 57 minutes
|
€157
|
310
|
€8,144
|
3
|
Dublin
|
5 hours, 2 minutes
|
€135
|
278
|
€7,039
|
4
|
Galway
|
4 hours, 55 minutes
|
€132
|
256
|
€6,848
|
5
|
Limerick
|
4 hours, 47 minutes
|
€126
|
248
|
€6,527
Over 40% believe their income would increase if traffic congestion decreased
Traffic isn’t just a financial drain—it’s influencing business choices. Tradespeople reported turning down an average of five jobs monthly due to traffic concerns, resulting in a potential 60 jobs lost per year per individual. Over one-third admitted to declining jobs in high-traffic areas, and 38% avoided work based on estimated travel times. In fact, 41% of tradespeople believe they could increase their earnings if traffic congestion were less of an issue.
Ian O’Reilly at Chill Insurance, “Heavier traffic means more frequent braking, increased engine idling, and accelerated tire and brake pad wear. This wear and tear not only means more regular vehicle maintenance but also increases the likelihood of breakdowns that can cause more accidents and claims.
However, manufacturers are integrating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automatic emergency braking, which can reduce accidents in heavy traffic conditions. Educating drivers on safe driving habits and encouraging technologies that lower collision risks are key in managing the impact of congestion on insurance costs.”