Award for Visual Artists announced by Crawford Art Gallery

26 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Crawford Art Gallery announces the inaugural Gibson Travelling Fellowship Award, a significant initiative aimed at expanding international mobility and opportunities for professional visual artists.

This €25,000 triennial award will offer a selected professional practicing visual artist with the means to travel abroad, engage with new artistic communities, and cultivate international relationships that will impact their creative practice.

Embodying one of Crawford Art Gallery’s core strategic priorities to support artists, the Gibson Travelling Fellowship Award acknowledges the need to replenish their creative practice in a self-directed process of exploration, research, and connection.

Assessed through an open submission process, the Gibson Travelling Fellowship Award is a legacy of one of the most significant gifts to Crawford Art Gallery. In 1919, Joseph Stafford Gibson (1837-1919) bequeathed his collections and a fund to enrich the holdings of Crawford Art Gallery and to provide a travel scholarship to talented artists from Munster, Ireland.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity in memory of Joseph Stafford Gibson, whose legacy is one of fostering artistic growth and global engagement,” said Mary McCarthy, Director of Crawford Art Gallery. “This award is a chance for talented artists to expand their horizons, connect with international networks, and bring fresh perspectives to their work.”

She adds: ‘This award aims to foster cross-cultural collaborations that will not only elevate the individual artist but also contribute to the broader arts landscape in Ireland.’

The deadline for applications is 12:00pm, Wednesday 14 May 2025.

For more information on how to apply for the Gibson Travelling Fellowship Award, including eligibility, terms and conditions, visit www.crawfordartgallery.ie.