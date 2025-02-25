What is the Ludgate Hub?

25 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Ludgate hub is a not for profit co-working office space in the West Cork town of Skibbereen, which opened in 2016. People can book a hot desk, or meeting room. It has around 40 members, who have created 500+ jobs, and contribute €4m+ to the local economy, according to its website.

It was named after local man Percy Ludgate (1883 – 1922), who was was an Irish amateur scientist who designed the second analytical engine (general-purpose Turing-complete computer). It is located at: Ludgate Hub, Old Bakery, Townshend Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork, Ireland, P81 T324

Digitisation of rural Ireland is akin to the electrification of Ireland, the influence of the digital economy will be the driving force in balancing the rural economic environment.

The Hub which was once a cinema from 1941-1981, then a bakery to the mid 00’s was then left unoccupied. Businessman John Field made the Bakery Building available for the initiative, the hub which is in the centre of Skibbereen town is now a beacon of innovation and has already started to encourage fringe enterprises as a spin off.