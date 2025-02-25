11 County Cork MACE stores receive award for retail excellence

25 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

11 County Cork based MACE stores were honoured at the recent MACE Excellence Awards for achieving exceptional standards in retailing, which was held in Lawlor’s Hotel, in Naas in Co Kildare, and hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the MACE brand in Ireland.

This year’s MACE Excellence Awards, held in association with Solution Management Associates (SMA) are only awarded to MACE stores that pass an intensive year-long inspection, including two unannounced audits in addition to an SMA Audit, as well as a BWG Foods Safety audit in conjunction with the globally recognised Assurance Partner, LRQA.

The Co. Cork stores who received a MACE Excellence Award are:

Martin Grandon, Grandon’s MACE Glanmire

Aidan and Seamus O’Reilly, O’Reilly’s MACE Blackpool

Ruaidhri O’Hare, O’Hare’s MACE Carrigtwohill; O’Hare’s MACE Mayfield; O’Hare’s MACE Midleton

Donnchadh McCarthy, McCarthy’s MACE Fermoy

Martin and Joseph Hegarty, Hegarty’s MACE Bantry

Gerard and Geraldine Hannon, Hannon’s MACE Newmarket

Pat and Josephine Hurley, Hurley’s MACE Model Farm Road and Hurley’s MACE Carrignavar

MACE Inver Glounthaune

O’Hare’s MACE Mayfield was also presented with the MACE Right for Now Store Of the Year award on the night.

Congratulating the winners, Keith Crawford, MACE Sales Director, said: “As Ireland’s longest serving convenience symbol brand, MACE retailers have a well-established commitment to outstanding retail standards and customer service. The recipients of this year’s MACE Excellence Awards continue to set the benchmark for the brand and marketplace overall. Congratulations to all the Cork-based MACE retailers and their teams for all they do in their local communities.”

Operated by independent retailers, MACE’s nationwide network includes local community stores as well as forecourt shopping and urban stores, with more than 155 MACE stores located throughout Ireland.

Pictured at the recent MACE Excellence Awards for achieving exceptional standards in retailing, held in Lawlor’s Hotel, in Naas in Co Kildare, were Liam Attridge, MACE Regional Manager; Donal Hannon, Hannon’s MACE Newmarket and Donnchadh McCarthy, McCarthy’s MACE Fermoy.

Pictured at the recent MACE Excellence Awards for achieving exceptional standards in retailing, held in Lawlor’s Hotel, in Naas in Co Kildare, were Liam Attridge, MACE Regional Manager, Pat Sisk, O’Hare’s MACE Midleton, Gino Schiaffino, and Razi Haq, Grandon’s MACE Glanmire, Ruaidhri O’Hare, O’Hare’s MACE Midleton, O’Hare’s MACE Mayfield, O’Hare’s MACE Carrigtwohill, Konrad Lenihan, O’Hare’s MACE Mayfield and David O’Brien, MACE Inver Glounthaune.

Pictured at the recent MACE Excellence Awards for achieving exceptional standards in retailing, held in Lawlor’s Hotel, in Naas in Co Kildare, were Liam Attridge, MACE Regional Manager; Ruaidhri O’Hare, O’Hare’s MACE Midleton, O’Hare’s MACE Mayfield, O’Hare’s MACE Carrigtwohill, Konrad Lenihan, O’Hare’s MACE Mayfield; Pat Sisk, O’Hare’s MACE Carrigtwohill and Colin Brady, MACE Regional Operations Advisor.