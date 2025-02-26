SPORT: MTU Secures Historic Australian Football League Ireland Fitzpatrick Cup Double Victory

26 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sports News

Munster Technological University (MTU) has made history, claiming a sensational double victory at the AFL Ireland Fitzpatrick Cup this past weekend. This achievement solidifies MTU’s status as a dominant force in university-level Australian Rules football. From early morning until late evening, a total of 19 thrilling games were played in a festival-style event that showcased the immense talent and passion for AFL within the university.

MTU’s commitment to the sport was evident with three teams competing in this year’s competition, an impressive display of depth and dedication.

MTU’s Ladies team entered the tournament as reigning Fitz Cup Champions and faced a tough challenge in their opening match against UCC, edging a narrow six-point victory. However, once settled, they delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a dominant final against Oxford.

Inspired by the Ladies’ success, MTU’s Men’s teams gave their all in a fiercely contested competition. Both MTU Blue and MTU Red progressed to the semi-finals after a series of physically intense round-robin matches. MTU Blue faced UCC but fell short despite a valiant effort, while MTU Red overcame Cardiff Met Archers in a dramatic, heart-stopping encounter. Trailing at halftime and down by 13 points with just four minutes remaining, MTU Red staged an extraordinary comeback, securing their place in the Grand Final with a last-second goal.

In the final showdown, MTU Red faced off against UCC in an all-Cork battle. Delivering their most complete performance of the tournament, MTU Red showcased exceptional skill, tactical execution, and sheer determination in the second half to claim their first-ever Fitzpatrick Cup title. Having won silver last year and bronze the year before, this gold medal victory was a momentous breakthrough, celebrated in spectacular fashion at the final whistle.

This historic double triumph is the result of relentless dedication from the players and the exceptional guidance of coaches Eoin O’Suilleabhain and Shannon Stevenson. The rapid rise of MTU’s AFL teams is a testament to their hard work and ambition. Captains Ailish Dunne and Ben Napier have led by example, earning immense respect as outstanding ambassadors for the university.

Commenting on the achievement, Ladies Captain, Ailish Dunne, from County Clare said:

“I am extremely proud of the girls for their hard work and dedication that they have shown, turning up week on week since September in all sorts of weather conditions to achieve back to back Fitzpatrick Cup victories. It was a pleasure to captain this team and I can speak for everyone when I say that we have formed lifelong friendships in our time playing for the MTU Crows. The effort and commitment it takes to achieve what this team has achieved in the past two years cannot be understated, but the collective effort is made all the more easy by the atmosphere of positivity and comradery that underpins what it means to be a Crow. Our success would not have been possible without the continuous support of our two amazing coaches, Shannon Stevenson and Sorcha Herlihy, who instilled a ‘can do’ spirit within all of us that allowed us to enter into battle with the confidence that we could triumph over any challenge we faced. Finally, I would like to acknowledge the encouragement and assistance of Miriam and the team in the MTU Sports Office who never failed to provide the facilities and guidance we needed to be able to focus all our efforts on our football. Your contribution to our success is appreciated by all Crows.

Men’s Captain, Ben Napier, from Midleton, Co Cork added:

“Every team member is incredibly proud to have represented MTU in the most prestigious AFL college tournament. Winning it for the first time in our club’s history makes this achievement even sweeter. Personally, seeing the club’s growth since I joined in 2021, when we struggled to field a team, to now in 2025 entering two competitive teams and winning the Fitzpatrick Cup, is truly special.

A massive thank you to Miriam and everyone in the MTU Sports Office for their continued support, which has allowed us to reach these heights. Additionally, a huge thanks to our coach Eoin O’Sullivan, as well as James and Brian O’Shea, for their unwavering time and commitment to MTU AFL. Their dedication has played a crucial role in helping us reach this milestone.”

MTU extends heartfelt congratulations to every player who represented the university with pride, passion, and excellence. Their performances have etched an unforgettable chapter in MTU’s sporting history.