Dave O’Brien Elected as President of Cork Business Association

2 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Business Association held its 68th Annual General Meeting this week at the Metropole Hotel Cork. The event marked the election of Mr Dave O’Brien as the new President.

O’Brien, Head of Tax at Xeinadin Ireland – who acquired Quintas in 2023—oversees tax planning, company restructures, succession planning, and VAT matters across 30 offices in Ireland. Xeinadin are an accountancy group based in Ireland and UK with over 2000 staff. He has been actively involved with CBA for over five years, serving as Secretary, Treasurer, and most recently, Vice-President, where he played a key role in restructuring the organisation.

Commenting on the election, Director of CBA Cliona Barnes said “Dave’s strengths in finance, strategy and leadership will make him a great asset to CBA and our members as we continue to grow the organisation and what we deliver.”

O’Brien takes the helm following a transformative year working with outgoing President Aaron Mansworth, during which CBA significantly expanded its membership, restructured its operations, and launched several impactful initiatives. Mansworth will continue to support the association and work closely with O’Brien in his new role.

Speaking at the AGM O’Brien said, “As I step into this role, I am mindful of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and I am committed to ensuring Cork Business Association plays a pivotal role in our city’s growth and progress. We have fantastic working groups in place now and lots of impactful initiatives in the pipeline.”

Outlining his priorities for the year ahead, he emphasised a continued focus on two key areas: Cork City as the safest & cleanest city, and the long-term vision of Cork City 2030.

Over the past year, the CBA set up an active Safe and Clean committee, playing a critical role in advocating for and securing increased Garda presence and a new community safety van. The organisation also launched successful initiatives such as Leave a Light On and Coffee House Lates, which have helped create a safer, more vibrant nighttime economy.

A major achievement in 2024 was securing funding for Community Safety Wardens, a new initiative aimed at increasing visibility and support on city streets. O’Brien stressed that implementing this initiative effectively will be his top priority for 2025, working closely with key stakeholders such as the Department of Justice, Cork City Council, An Garda Síochána, Tusla, and the HSE.

Another key focus will be the roll out of the CBA’s Cleaning & Greening Initiative in 2025, which will focus on improving the aesthetics of selected streets in partnership with local businesses and Cork City Council. “This is a substantial task, but one that will have a lasting impact on the look and feel of our city. We will work with one street at a time,” he said.

Dave O’Brien will work closely with the CBA’s Cork City 2030 committee this year to develop a strategy and initiatives for the future of Cork, including housing, transport, and infrastructure.

With housing expected to be a major challenge in the coming years, O’Brien will lean on his own strategic and financial background to advocate for solutions, such as increased Living Over the Shop initiatives, tax incentives for property developers, and a more streamlined planning processes to encourage residential conversions.

Ensuring efficient transport links and infrastructure improvements will be another key focus to support both businesses and residents in the city.

O Brien said the CBA will continue to champion initiatives that drive economic activity and make Cork a more attractive destination for business and investment.

At the AGM, O’Brien also acknowledged the dedicated volunteers across the board, executive and committees who drive the association forward.

To kick off the new term, the CBA will host its Annual President’s Dinner on March 29th at Vienna Woods, featuring Matt Cooper as MC, an address by the Taoiseach, and a keynote speech by Minister Michael McGrath.

For more see corkbusiness.ie