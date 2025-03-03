New Book Explores the Trade and Retail Heritage of Cork County

3 March 2025

By Mary Bermingham

Cork County Council has recently launched the 12th book in its ‘Heritage of County Cork’ publication series, this time exploring the county’s trade and retail heritage from the prehistoric period through to the present day.

Supported by the Heritage Council, and running since 2013, the series documents different aspects of the county’s unrivalled heritage. This most recent edition examines how our trade and retail history is an important part of our social, built and cultural heritage.

Speaking about the publication, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll, said, “We all have our own fond memories of shopping when we were younger, the familiar faces behind the counter, the latest items displayed by the shop window, and the people we would encounter. This heritage has depth, it is not just the buildings within which the shops are located, but the very people that have provided these trade and retail services and experiences over the years. Today, we each play an important role in preserving this heritage by simply remembering to shop local.”

Drawing from archaeological excavations, published works, submissions from members of the public and a selection of primary sources, Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit worked with Daniel Noonan Archaeological Consultancy and author Denis Power to convey the evolution of trade and retail heritage in Cork County. The book includes a chapter on the county’s traditional shopfronts, and another looking at the legal protection of that heritage. It also features a selection of 30 exemplars – shops that highlight a disappearing retail heritage in today’s world of constant change.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell said “One of the hallmarks of this publication series is community engagement and involvement. Members of the public were invited to share stories from their locality, which has resulted in some fascinating personal accounts throughout the book. As a series ‘The Heritage of County Cork’ publication has sold over 8,500 copies to date.”

‘Trade and Retail Heritage of County Cork’ can be purchased from your local bookshop. For more information email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie.