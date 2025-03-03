Lord Mayor leads delegation to Cork’s Sister City of San Francisco

3 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City in Ireland is twinned with San Francisco in the USA

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle is this week leading a delegation to Cork’s Sister City of San Francisco.

The visit will focus on the importance of the economic partnership between the San Francisco Bay Area and Cork. The Bay Area investment into Ireland between 2017 and 2022 was worth $30.6 billion, and more than 10,000 people in Cork are employed by Bay Area headquartered companies. The programme includes an engagement with Apple, coinciding with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of their operations in Cork city.

The Lord Mayor will also meet with the recently inaugurated 46th Mayor of San Francisco, Daniel Lurie, who has expressed interest in leading a return delegation visit to Cork City. Their meeting will focus on exploring opportunities for the development of exchange programmes in areas of strategic importance to both cities, including city centre development and support for SMEs.

During his visit to the United States, the Lord Mayor will also reach out to New York’s Corkonian diaspora, attending the County Cork Association Ball.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Lord Mayor said:“Having celebrated 40 years of the twinning in 2024, we have seen the relationship between San Francisco and Cork go from strength to strength. Engagement with the Bay Area is of strategic value to our city, and I am looking forward to a busy programme.”

“Working with our city partners, San Francisco City Hall, the Irish Consulate General and State Agencies, I am confident we will work to deliver results for Cork,” he said.