Salon Owner Joe Byrne is February’s Cork Person of the Month

12 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Joe Byrne has been chosen as February’s Cork Person of the Month in recognition of four successful decades running the recently-closed Joseph’s Hair Salon in Glasheen and his immeasurable generosity to the people of Cork throughout the years.

For decades, Joe offered more than just hairdressing. He also built relationships with some of the most vulnerable people in Cork, creating a hub of compassion at his salon, where he provided free haircuts to the homeless and to children going back to school or making their communions.

Joe’s childhood served as the inspiration for this initiative. Having grown up in a family that didn’t have a lot, he was compelled to do his part to relieve some of the worry for struggling families and for individuals facing hardship in the local community.

Beyond the barber’s chair, Joe also does his part to help the community by delivering back-to-school kits and easter eggs to local families and by collecting food donations for Cork Penny Dinners. Even in his salon’s final months, Joe maintained his commitment to helping the community through hosting his final Christmas event, opening the doors of his salon to the homeless in Cork for one last time.

Reflecting on his time running the salon and the impact his free haircuts had on those in need, Joe said “I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power a simple haircut can have on people. These free haircuts aren’t just about making people look better, they’re about restoring dignity, boosting confidence and bringing smiles to faces during a time when people need it most. It’s always been incredibly rewarding seeing how a fresh look and a conversation can lift peoples’ spirits and make a meaningful difference to their lives”.

Although the doors to Joseph’s Hair Salon have closed, he will continue to offer those who need it most by visiting shelters such as Edel House to provide free haircuts, bringing a sense of dignity and care to residents. His enduring commitment to the community means he will remain a steady and supportive presence, offering not only his skills but also his kindness and compassion.

Speaking as he awarded Joe his Cork Person of the Month award, Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: “Over the years, Joe has become a beloved member of the community, not just as a local business owner, but also as a champion of kindness. His charity extended through every corner of the city, especially during the more challenging times. Whether it was organising food drives or offering support in the form of a free haircut, Joe’s ethos is one of making someone’s day a little bit better.”.

“Although the closing of his salon marks the end of an era, Joe’s legacy will endure through the countless lives he has touched. Cork will remember him as much more than a hairdresser. His contributions to those in need have created a lasting legacy, one that exemplifies the best of Cork’s community spirit”.

“Embodying exactly what it means to be a true community hero, Joe is selfless, compassionate and deeply committed to uplifting those in the community through both little and large acts of kindness. For that, I’m delighted to honour him with this Cork Person of the Month Award”, he said.

Joe’s name will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January, 2026.