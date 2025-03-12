HEALTH POLITICS: Cautious welcome for 9.25% pay increase over 2 years for “Section 39 health workers”

12 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Michael Collins TD Welcomes Pay Increase for Section 39 Health Workers: “It’s a Start, But There’s More to Do”

Michael Collins TD, leader of Independent Ireland, has expressed a cautious welcome to the recent agreement granting a 9.25% pay increase over two years to Section 39 health workers. The deal, effective from October 2024 to October 2026, aims to address long-standing pay disparities between these essential workers and their counterparts in the public sector.

“This pay increase is a positive development and a testament to the dedication of our Section 39 health workers,” Collins stated. “However, it’s a start, but there’s a lot more left to do to ensure full pay parity and recognition for these vital members of our healthcare system.”

Section 39 organisations provide crucial health and disability services across Ireland, often supporting the most vulnerable in society. Despite their indispensable role, employees in these organisations have faced significant pay disparities compared to public sector workers. The current agreement includes a commitment to further negotiations aimed at achieving pay parity.

“While this agreement marks progress, we must continue the work to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all healthcare workers,” Collins added. “I urge the government to continue engaging with unions and stakeholders to ensure that the promises made are fully realised.”

Collins also acknowledged the efforts of the unions and workers who have advocated tirelessly for fair compensation. “Their dedication has been instrumental in bringing this issue to the forefront, and their continued advocacy is crucial as we work towards closing the pay gap entirely,” he said.

The agreement has been met with cautious optimism within the sector, with many viewing it as a stepping stone towards achieving full pay parity. However, stakeholders emphasise the importance of sustained commitment to address the remaining disparities.