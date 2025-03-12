Cork’s coffee houses confirm late night opening for St Patrick’s Weekend

12 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

It’s Back!! ‘Coffee House Lates’ returns to Cork City as part of the St Patrick’s Festival

Cork’s coffee houses are once again going to keep their doors open into the evening this weekend with another Coffee House Lates. 11 independent cafés will open late for an exciting range of free events on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15.

With everything from coffee tasting to live music, comedy, art, tarot reading, Coffee House Lates is once again turning participating businesses into hubs of creativity and connection after dark.

Following the phenomenal success of this initiative last November, this second round, facilitated by the Cork Business Association (CBA) with Cork City Council, will once again showcase Cork’s unique coffee house culture, and respond to the growing demand for alcohol-free evening activities in the city. Coinciding with the St Patrick’s Festival we’re hoping for another group of successful evenings, aligning with Cork City Council’s ambition to extend the city’s late night entertainment offering.

All events are free to attend and many are within walking distance so it’s a great opportunity to do a trail from venue to venue. Here’s a taste of what’s brewing.

Coffee House Lates at Nádúr Deli 6pm-9pm, 14th March, Nádúr Deli, Nano Nagle Place Kick off St Patrick’s weekend at Nádúr Deli, nestled in a charming 18th-century building on the plaza of Nano Nagle Place. Nádúr Deli is staying open late serving the very best of Irish ingredients with live music on the plaza and a coffee tasting by a Cork Independent supplier. Nádúr Deli will be serving a menu that embraces nature’s table with tasty plates, specialty cakes, Bean + Goose hot chocolates and West Cork Coffee organic coffee. Stroll through the Nano Nagle Place Design Shop + soak up the Spring time atmosphere + longer evenings with live music, surrounded by historical 18th century architecture in the heart of Cork City.

Taste Coffees from Around the World at Cafe Moly 6-9pm, 14th March, Cafe Moly, Douglas Street Pop along to Cafe Moly, a speciality coffee micro-roastery and cafe on Douglas Street. Take it easy, sit and relax as they serve a sampling of non-alcoholic coffee cocktails to enjoy, alongside their normal coffee menu. They might become a new favourite for you. Art Exhibition Launch at Filter

6-9pm, 14th March, Filter, George’s Quay. Filter Expresso and Brew Bar on George’s Quay will launch a new art exhibition called CHORD PROGRESSION with Eoin Mac Carthy. On the evening, Filter will also launch their new Spring menu – and it’s not just coffee, Matcha Teas and Chocolates will also be on offer No booking required. After Hours Soul with DJ Stevie G, Greenwich Cafe

6-8pm. 14th March, Greenwich, Caroline Street.

Join Stevie G for After Hours Soul at Greenwich from 6pm to 8pm, where you’ll enjoy some soul music, West Cork Coffee, classic tracks, legends of soul alongside some bites from the Greenwich menu. Free admission A Magical Evening of Tarot, Oracle and Astrology The Grumpy Bakers 6-9pm. 14th March, The Grumpy Bakers, Washington Street. Discover the magic of Oracle, Tarot and Astrology on this Dreamy evening, with the amazing @this_irish_witch and Rach O’Shea. Readings will be free to customers on a first come, first served basis so please arrive on time. The Grumpy Bakers will also launch their new Iced Tea, while also serving Calendar Coffee, O’Connaill’s Hot Chocolate and Sweet Treats. Street Art & Graffiti Exhibition at Old Town Taqueira 8 – 10pm, 15th March. Old Town Taqueira, Pembroke Street Join the Old Town Taqueria Café on Pembroke street for an exhibition showcasing a selection of Cork Street art and Graffiti with a special introduction by Paul Gleeson from the annual Cork Graffiti Jam & Ardú. Paul will speak at 9pm so make sure to get your seat on time. Trad-Folk Collective at 115

8-10pm, 14th and 15th March, 115 Café, Oliver Plunkett St This weekend, experience the magic of Ireland as the Trad Folk Collective brings their vibrant blend of traditional Irish music and soul-stirring ballads to Coffee House Lates at 115 Cafe. With fiddles, tin whistles, and heartfelt vocals, the group captures the spirit of the Emerald Isle, weaving lively jigs, reels, and hauntingly beautiful ballads. Craft Fair at Lough Café

6-9pm, 14th March, Lough Cafe, The Lough The Lough Café is hosting a gorgeous craft fair in aid of Cork Penny Dinners on Friday March 14th. It will feature some unique local gifts, including Totallytangled crochet, Aquamarine macrame, Golazzo retro sports shirts, Handmadebyclaudia knitwear, Verd houseplants, Mollylts design art and more. No need to book! Live Music at Duke’s

6pm-9pm, March 14th, Dukes Coffee Company, Carey’s Lane Open until 9 pm on Friday, March 14th, Dukes will be serving coffee, teas, matcha, sweet treats, cakes, savoury favourites, supper, Irish coffees, and more. Just like how Bob Dylan performed in coffee houses in the 1960s, Mike O’Riordan, an experienced singer/musician based in Cork, will be performing in dukes from 7pm. Mike plays a wide range of music and has been influenced by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Paul Brady, Van Morrison, The Beatles, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder. Choral Night at The Lee Café

6-9pm, 14th March, Lee Café, Wellington bridge. Enjoy a gorgeous choral night with Cór Blath Oraiste choral group, paired perfectly with warm drinks and the cozy vibes of The Lee Cafe. No need to book. Vinyl Brews at Plugd

6-7.30pm, Friday 14th March, Plugd, Cornmarket Street Immerse yourself in live music as records spin at Plugd Records while sampling unique, high-quality non-alcoholic beverages. Brian O’Connor of Brian’s Wines will be serving seasonal tissanes and non-alcohol alternatives replacing the normal bar service. You can still opt for a barista coffee to satisfy your caffeine cravings. No need to book. Night Market Extravaganza on Cornmarket Street – March 14th, 5pm-10pm Along with the Coffee House Lates, a night market will be held on Cornmarket Street on Friday, March 14, from 5pm to 10pm as part of Cork’s nighttime initiative. The market will feature a variety of stalls, including craft vendors like Elo & Co Design (Irish handcrafted statement jewelry) and Dr. K Soap (all-natural beard care, shaving products, and handmade soaps). Food stalls such as O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage and Tom Gems Coffee will also be available. Live entertainment will round out the evening.

Cork City Council Night-Time Economy Advisor Fiona Collins is optimistic about the long-term potential of Coffee House Lates.

“We’re delighted to bring this second Coffee House Lates to Cork City again. The popularity of this event last November showed the consumer demand and interest for evening activities that don’t necessarily involve alcohol. We’re excited about this weekend’s activities and encourage all to support our Coffee Houses.”

Dave O’Brien, President of Cork Business Association, said,

“The participating Coffee Shops in this weekend’s Coffee House Lates had no hesitation joining up again – testament to the success of the last Coffee House Lates and the desire for non-alcohol centred entertainment. There are some fantastic events taking place, kicking off the St Patrick’s weekend, and we really commend the businesses who have come on board. I hope everyone will come out and join us as we once again evolve Cork after dark.”

Participating businesses were given a small grant towards the cost of hosting the events.

For more and full listings see corkbusiness.ie or https:/ /www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-st- patricks-festival/events/ coffee-house-lates/