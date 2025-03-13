HAVE YOUR SAY: on Cork Northern Distributor road

13 March 2025

Cork City Council, in collaboration with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Department of Transport, is inviting members of the public to participate in a non-statutory public consultation on the Emerging Preferred Route for the Cork Northern Distributor Multi-Modal Road (CNDMR). The consultation runs until 10 April 2025.

The proposed new road is 14 kilometres long, from the Carrigrohane Road at its western end to Glanmire in the east, crossing the northern side of Cork City via Hollyhill, Dublin Hill and Banduff.

The CNDMR will provide safe, dedicated infrastructure for active travel (walking and cycling), public transport and general traffic. It will improve journey times for all road users and improve access to areas of employment. It will also unlock zoned land on the north side of Cork City for future residential and commercial development, enhancing the attractiveness of the area for investment. It is a key element to delivering the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), which was published in 2020 and identified the need for this east-west route on the north side of Cork City.

Welcoming the late February launch of the public consultation, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Dan Boyle said:

“I’m delighted that the Cork Northern Distributor Emerging Preferred Route has been published and is now out for consultation. This project is crucial for improving sustainable transport options across Cork City, prioritising non-car-based transport modes. It will bring greater connectivity to both existing and new communities in this part of the city and beyond. I would encourage as many people as possible to look at the plans and make their views known.”

Chief Executive of Cork City Council Valerie O’Sullivan said:

“The Cork Northern Distributor Road is a “critical enabler” to improve the quality of life for those living and working in our city. It will ease the movement of people and trade across the city and unlock opportunities for further investment. The public consultation process is a significant milestone in the delivery of the scheme, which will bring benefits to our city not only in terms of transportation improvement, but also enabling Cork to deliver its growth targets in terms of population, employment and sustainability”

Deirdre O’Connor, Divisional Manager, Strategic Property and Regional Enterprise Development, IDA Ireland said:

“IDA Ireland welcomes the publication today of the CNDMR Emerging Preferred Route. The scheme will allow for greater access to existing and proposed employment locations, including by active travel and public transport means, and will unlock opportunities for further indigenous and foreign direct investment in Cork City and beyond. The announcement of the route is a very positive step for the continued sustainable growth of Cork City.”

CEO of the Land Development Agency (LDA) John Coleman said:

“Connectivity is critical component in the delivery of large scale residential schemes, and the Cork Northern Distributor Road will act as a catalyst for the development of high quality affordable homes on Cork’s Northside. The new road will provide much needed infrastructure to enable the development of new projects on zoned land, as well as improving cross-city travel times for current residents.”

President of Cork Business Association Dave O’Brien said:

“It’s a positive step forward to see that the Cork Northern Distributor Emerging Preferred Route is identified and now open for public consultation. This route, originally recommended as part of CMATS in 2020, is a vital step forward in enhancing sustainable transport, and improving connectivity for communities across Cork City, while also offering alternative routes for HGV traffic avoiding heavily populated areas. Through the proposed dedicated quality bus corridor and enhanced cycle infrastructure it will also support and attract further urban development, key employers, and help to achieve population growth objectives. The consultation process is the starting point here — improving transportation infrastructure and advancing our city’s progress. I urge everyone to engage with the plans and contribute their feedback to help shape this important project.”

Cork City Council will be engaging with landowners and residents on the route and in the route’s vicinity. As part of the consultation, Cork City Council are holding four public information open days, where members of the public can view the proposed route and speak to members of the project team. Two open days have already taken place, the remaining ones will be:

Friday 21 March 2025 at Blackpool Shopping Centre, Blackpool from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

at from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday 25 March 2025 at City Hall, Anglesea Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Plans and a route map can also be viewed on www.cndmrpublicconsultation.ie and members of the public are invited to make submissions either via this website, in person at the public open days, or in writing to:

CNDMR Public Consultation, Infrastructure Development Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, T12 T997.