19 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Marymount Becomes Ireland’s First Residential Care Setting Accredited as an Age-Friendly Health System

Older Persons Services in Marymount University Hospital and Hospice has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first residential care setting in Ireland to gain accreditation as an Age-Friendly Health System – Committed to Care Excellence. The internationally recognised initiative marks a major step forward in aligning with the HSE National Strategy to enhance healthcare services for older adults.

This achievement aims to enhance care for older adults by focusing on their unique needs and priorities through the 4Ms framework—What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility. By implementing these evidence-based practices, we strive to improve outcomes, ensure dignity, and promote independence for our aging population.

The accreditation recognises Marymount’s commitment to providing high-quality, person-centred care tailored to the person’s needs. The initiative was led by Clinical Nurse Manager Laura Kenny, whose leadership, with Dr Stephen Tobin and colleagues has been instrumental in securing this recognition.

“This accreditation is a reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication and passion for delivering exceptional care to older persons,” said Danielle Broe, Interim Director of Nursing at Marymount. “We are proud to lead the way in Age-Friendly healthcare and remain committed to continuous improvement and excellence across all aspects of our service.”

Marymount extends its gratitude to all those who contributed to this achievement and looks forward to continuing to enhance care standards for older adults in Cork.