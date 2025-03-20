Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind appoints actor Shane Casey as an Ambassador

20 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Model Farm Road based Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is delighted to announce the appointment of actor and playwright Shane Casey as an Ambassador.

Shane joins a formidable ambassador team including Manchester United legend Roy Keane and Munster and Ireland rugby player Jack Crowley.

Shane, who was recently awarded Cork Person of the Year, has been supporting the charity for a number of years including attending fundraising events, presenting at the charity’s online Transition Year Programme and lending his name to Puppy Casey who is well on his way to becoming a Guide Dog or Assistance Dog.

Shane said, “It’s an honour to be involved in any capacity with such a fantastic organisation.”

Tim O’Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind said, “I’m delighted to formally appoint Shane as an Ambassador. He has shown great interest and empathy for our work and uses his platform and profile regularly to raise awareness for our various campaigns. He has a huge love of dogs, and I know he is very tempted to become a Puppy Raising volunteer!”

About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For nearly 50 years we have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland. All services are offered free of charge with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.

Services include:

• Guide Dog Programme for people who are blind or vision impaired

• Assistance Dog Programme for families of children with autism

• Community Dog Programme

• Orientation and Mobility Training (Long Cane)

• Independent Living Skills Training

• Child Mobility Programme