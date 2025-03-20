Cork Hotel makes events more sustainable

20 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Hotel launches policy highlighting steps to improve sustainability when hosting events

Switching flipcharts to whiteboards, pens to pencils and paper coasters to leather coasters are just some of the measures being introduced by Cork International Hotel to make conferences and banquets more environmentally friendly.

The hotel, which hosts an average of 500 meetings and events every year, has launched a policy which sets out five commitments to help make conferences more sustainable: Waste Reduction, Energy Efficiency, Training and Education, Community Commitment, and Research and Reinvestment.

Waste Reduction

Cork International Hotel is committed to managing waste and reducing landfill waste by 10% and food waste by 20% year-on-year. The hotel has trained team members to separate landfill, recycling and organic waste. All bedroom and meeting room bins are segregated so guests can dispose of waste appropriately.

The hotel has successfully reduced its single use plastic items by over 80% and aims to build on this by switching from disposable items in meeting rooms to reusable alternatives: flipcharts to whiteboard, pens to pencils, paper coasters to leather coasters, individually wrapped mints to homemade complimentary snack.

Energy Efficiency

Cork International Hotel is prioritising monitoring, efficient sourcing and good practice when it comes to energy efficiency.

LED bulbs have replaced Halogen, where possible, and they will promote using natural light in meeting rooms. Air conditioning is individually controlled per meeting room.

The hotel has installed electric charging points and runs an electric shuttle to and from Cork Airport while promoting regular bus route alternatives to driving.

Training and Education

Cork International Hotel has developed standard operating procedures for consistent sustainability training to team members and they have the opportunity to join the ‘Green Team’ in the hotel. This provides further courses and in-depth training to promote the culture of sustainability throughout the hotel.

Community Commitment

The hotel recognises the importance of engaging and uplifting the local community.

The Community Spirit Awards were founded and organised by the Cork International Hotel in 2021, partnering with local sponsors, to recognise local heroes each month.

The hotel is part of the Trigon Hotel Group which is partnered with Horizons (formerly Cope Foundation) and Ability at Work as well as engaging with local schools, sports teams and community organisations throughout the year.

Research and Reinvestment

Trigon Hotels have a committed working group to ensure sustainability projects and practices are prioritised for investment. They are partnered with local networks to ensure they are kept informed on latest technologies and best practices.

Recently, Cork International Hotel has invested in electric car charging points, upgraded inefficient equipment, and replaced their diesel shuttle bus to an electric vehicle.

Edel Kavanagh, Deputy General Manager, Cork International Hotel, said: “We are deeply committed to sustainability at Cork International Hotel. Focusing on UN Sustainable Development Goals to guide our practices and policies, our aim is to become a sustainable business embedded in the local community. We cannot achieve this without a continued commitment to greener practices and introducing sustainable conferencing will allow us ensure responsible consumption and practices in one of the most wasteful areas of the business.

Small efforts make all the difference especially when it comes to hosting an event or conference. We look forward to working with our guests and clients to make the most of our new policy when booking an event or conference so we can all live in a cleaner, better world.”

As part of the Sustainable Conferencing policy, the hotel has created a Sustainable Event Checklist which outlines 15 points so an event organiser can ensure that their event will have the least environmental impact.

Last year, The Trigon Hotel Group launched a Food Charter initiative which aims to combat food waste and bolster sustainability efforts across the hotel group’s Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel. As a result, the hotels have reduced the amount of food waste by 12.5% or four tonnes so far. The group was shortlisted by Chambers Ireland in their Sustainable Business Impact Awards.