How to Understand Your Home Heating Cost Calculations in Ireland

21 March 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Heating is a fundamental necessity in Irish households, particularly during the colder months. However, with rising energy costs, it’s crucial for homeowners to understand their heating expenses and explore the most efficient fuel options. This article will guide you through calculating your heating costs based on house size, comparing different heating fuel choices—including oil and LPG/BioLPG—and explaining why Calor Ireland is a leading solution for Irish homes.

How to Calculate Your Heating Costs Based on Home Size

Understanding how much energy your home consumes will help you estimate your annual heating costs. This depends on several factors, including the size of your home (measured in square meters), the Building Energy Rating (BER), insulation quality, and fuel type.

Step 1: Determine Your Home’s BER Rating

The BER rating provides an estimate of a home’s energy efficiency, with ratings ranging from A1 (most efficient) to G (least efficient). The energy consumption per square meter varies significantly depending on the rating:

A-rated homes: 25-75 kWh per square meter per year

B-rated homes: 75-150 kWh/m²

C-rated homes: 150-200 kWh/m²

D-rated homes: 200-300 kWh/m²

E-rated homes: 300-400 kWh/m²

F and G-rated homes: 400-450+ kWh/m²

(Source: Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, seai.ie)

Step 2: Calculate Your Annual Energy Consumption

Once you know your home’s BER rating, you can estimate annual heating energy use using the following formula:

Home Area (m²) × BER Energy Use (kWh/m²) = Annual Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

For example, a 150 m² home with a BER of C1 (approx. 175 kWh/m²) would consume:

150 m² × 175 kWh/m² = 26,250 kWh/year

Step 3: Estimate Heating Costs Based on Fuel Type

Different heating fuels have varying costs per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Here’s an approximate breakdown:

Fuel Type Cost per kWh (€) Efficiency (%) Heating Oil €0.10 – €0.12 85% LPG €0.12 – €0.15 90% BioLPG €0.13 – €0.17 90%

(Sources: SEAI & Switcher.ie)

Example: Heating Cost for a 150 m² Home

If the house requires 26,250 kWh/year, then:

Heating Oil: 26,250 kWh × €0.11 = €2,887 per year

LPG: 26,250 kWh × €0.13 = €3,412 per year

BioLPG: 26,250 kWh × €0.15 = €3,937 per year

These calculations provide a rough estimate and may vary based on market prices and boiler efficiency.

Switching to Oil Heating: Pros and Cons

Why Consider Oil Heating?

Oil-fired central heating is a common choice for Irish homeowners, particularly in rural areas. Here’s why:

✅ Widely available – Oil heating is accessible in most parts of Ireland.

✅ Lower upfront costs – Oil boilers are often cheaper to install compared to gas systems.

✅ Efficient for larger homes – Suitable for households that require high heat output.

However, oil heating has some drawbacks:

❌ Fluctuating oil prices – The cost of oil can vary due to global market conditions.

❌ Higher CO₂ emissions – Compared to LPG and BioLPG, oil emits more carbon dioxide.

❌ Requires storage space – You need an oil tank to store fuel, which takes up outdoor space.

How Much Does Oil Heating Cost? A typical 3-bedroom home using 1,500 litres of oil per year spends approximately €1,500 – €1,800 per year on fuel alone (based on an average price of €1.00 – €1.20 per litre) (Source: oilprices.ie).

Checkout for more information regarding switching from oil if you are in Ireland.

LPG & BioLPG: Cleaner Alternatives to Oil Heating

LPG: Efficient & Cleaner than Oil

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is a popular alternative to oil heating. It burns cleaner than oil, emitting 11% less CO₂ and almost no black carbon, making it a more environmentally friendly option (Source: lgi.ie).

Advantages of LPG Heating

✅ More efficient than oil – LPG boilers operate at 90%+ efficiency.

✅ Lower carbon emissions – LPG is a cleaner-burning fuel than oil.

✅ No need for a mains gas connection – Ideal for rural areas where natural gas isn’t available.

How Much Does LPG Heating Cost? For a 3-bedroom house needing 20,000 kWh/year, LPG costs approximately:

€2,400 – €3,000 per year ( based on an average LPG price of €0.12 – €0.15 per kWh ) (Source: Switch.ie) .

Checkout for more information regarding switching to LPG if you are in Ireland.

BioLPG: The Renewable Future

BioLPG is a sustainable alternative to LPG, derived from renewable vegetable oils and waste materials. It can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional fossil fuels (Source: calorgas.ie).

Why Choose BioLPG?

✅ Eco-friendly – Reduces carbon footprint significantly.

✅ Tax benefits – BioLPG is exempt from Ireland’s carbon tax (Source: Gov.ie)

✅ Compatible with existing LPG systems – No need for costly upgrades.

Checkout for more information regarding switching to BioLPG if you are in Ireland.

Why Choose Calor Ireland for Your Home Heating Needs?

Calor Ireland is a trusted provider of LPG and BioLPG in Ireland, serving homes that are not connected to the national gas grid. Here’s why Calor is the best choice:

Renewable Energy Commitment

Calor is the first supplier in Ireland to introduce BioLPG, providing homeowners with a 100% renewable energy option.

Cost-Effective & Energy Efficient

With highly efficient boilers and reliable fuel delivery, Calor ensures lower running costs compared to traditional oil heating.

Government-Recognised & Certified

Calor’s BioLPG is officially recognised as a renewable fuel by the EU & Irish Government, ensuring compliance with Ireland’s climate action goals (Source: seai.ie).

Flexible Storage & Supply

Calor provides flexible storage options, including bulk tanks and cylinders, making it suitable for all property sizes.

Making the Right Heating Choice for Your Home

When choosing a heating system for your home in Ireland, it’s essential to consider costs, efficiency, environmental impact, and fuel availability.

Oil heating is still a viable option for many homes but has higher CO₂ emissions.

LPG is a cleaner alternative with higher efficiency.

BioLPG is the best choice for homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining efficiency .

For homeowners considering a switch, Calor Ireland provides a reliable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective heating solution. Whether switching to LPG or switching to BioLPG, you can reduce your energy bills and contribute to a cleaner, greener Ireland.